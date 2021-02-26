Nation Politics 25 Feb 2021 J&K border resid ...
Nation, Politics

J&K border residents heave a sigh of relief after LoC bonhomie

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Feb 26, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2021, 4:15 am IST
J&K parties, leaders too welcome the pledge
Jammu and Kashmir have heaved a sigh of relief over India and Pakistan agreeing to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors. (Photo: PTI)
 Jammu and Kashmir have heaved a sigh of relief over India and Pakistan agreeing to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors. (Photo: PTI)

SRINAGAR: Tired of unending military tensions and frequent bouts of skirmishes between the facing troops, the border residents of Jammu and Kashmir have heaved a sigh of relief over India and Pakistan agreeing to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors.

“It has come as a great relief to us. We hope and pray that both sides will really ensure strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC,” said Irshad Ahmad Khawaja, a resident of Uri while speaking to this newspaper over the phone.

 

He said that the border residents were happy. Echoing their and his own sentiment, he said, “If the two countries’ armies follow the promise we won’t suffer any further human and property losses. Kam se kam chen ki sans ley payen gay (At least, we will breathe in peace).”   

Bashir Ahmed Wathloo, chairman Rural Development Society, Uri said, “I will get a good night’s sleep now. My joy knows no bounds today.”

However, Bashir Ahmad Dar, who lives at Balkote, a hamlet at a stone’s throw from the LoC, said he would keep his fingers crossed. Dar who lost his wife Farooqa Begum, 35, in cross-LoC shelling in November last year said, “I feel lost since I have lost my spouse. Had the two sides abided by the ceasefire agreement they had reached in 2003 my world would not have been ruined”.

 

Though the two countries pushed on with the ceasefire agreement signed after months of tortuous negotiations in 2003, the facing armies and border guards have often clashed both along the LoC and International Border (IB), the 198-km stretch of the 2,912-km India-Pakistan border from Gujarat to J&K called ‘Working Boundary’ by Islamabad as it passes through a “disputed region” particularly. Both sides suffered hugely in interminable hostility particularly after 2010 but it has been mainly the civilian populations on both sides which bore the brunt in cross border firing and shelling over the years. There had been strong craving for bringing this to a close.

 

J&K parties, leaders too welcome the pledge

Apart from the border residents, the fresh pledge of the two sides to revert to the November 2003 ceasefire agreement and hold to it has been welcomed by J&K’s political parties across the board. Former chief minister and National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah, said that the measure will go a long way towards sustainable peace between the two neighbouring countries.

“The agreement between the DGsMO of India and Pakistan will go a long way in ushering long-lasting peace alongside LoC and IB. NC has always been a strong votary of Indo-Pak peace. It is the people of J&K who have been facing the brunt of escalating tensions alongside the borders. I hope the agreement is followed in letter and spirit. The development, I sincerely believe, will allow people living alongside LoC and IB to go about their normal lives with minimal disruption and risk,” he said.

 

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti, said, “It is a big and welcome development.” The former chief minister added, “I have been saying all along that dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the unending cycle of violence and bloodshed across the borders and J&K”.

Separatist Hurriyat Conference faction headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, “It is a move in the right direction. It will provide huge relief to the beleaguered people living under constant threat on the LoC and end the bloodshed there.”

 

It added, “Just as the joint statement correctly points out that ‘in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence’, likewise in the interest of mutually beneficial and sustainable peace in the entire region, Governments of India and Pakistan need to address the core concern of J&K in keeping with the aspirations of its people. It is this issue which is the cause of conflict and violence in the region”.

 

...
Tags: india pakistan loc ceasefire, jammu and kashmir residents breathe relief after ceasefire across loc, india and pakistan, loc ceasefire
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Though there is an option to register on CoWIN app to undergo vaccination, it remains to be seen as to how many aged persons are able to download such an app on their smartphones and use it. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Identifying 60+ beneficiaries for vaccination turns tricky for AP

The Bench asked the AG why if land was available, the government has not allotted funds so far to construct a new building. It directed the government to make up a clear mind. (Photo:osmaniageneralhospital.org)

Decide on Osmania General Hospital new building plan soon, HC tells state

The implementation of EWS quota is delayed by over two years in the state. (Photo: Facebook @TelanganaCMO)

Confusion over EWS quota implementation in Telangana

Ramakrishna Reddy stated that the public has rejected Chandrababu Naidu in 2019 and even in the recent panchayat polls they have shown him his place. (Photo: Facebook @Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

YSRC announces candidates for six MLC seats



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Auspicious dates fixed for TTD’s Kalyanamastu

was successfully conducted in six phases between 2007 and 2011

AIMIM to kick off Bengal campaign with Owaisi's rally on Feb 25

Owaisi's proposed rally has evoked sharp reactions from the ruling TMC. (PTI file)

TD blames CM Jagan for AP’s no show in union budget

TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu (Image source: DC Image)

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)

Congress is a divided and confused party: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham