Nation Politics 25 Feb 2021 Decide on Osmania Ge ...
Nation, Politics

Decide on Osmania General Hospital new building plan soon, HC tells state

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Feb 26, 2021, 4:44 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2021, 4:44 am IST
AG said that due to legal hurdles, regarding the heritage structure, the government could not proceed further
The Bench asked the AG why if land was available, the government has not allotted funds so far to construct a new building. It directed the government to make up a clear mind. (Photo:osmaniageneralhospital.org)
 The Bench asked the AG why if land was available, the government has not allotted funds so far to construct a new building. It directed the government to make up a clear mind. (Photo:osmaniageneralhospital.org)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to stop being indecisive about the issue of whether to go for a new construction for the Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The Court asked the government to make up its mind and take a final decision.

“You may either proceed further as per an earlier decision to construct a new hospital in the existing place or go for construction in a vast vacant place available in the premises,” the court said.

 

Expressing “displeasure” at the government for keeping the issue pending for six years despite several petitions and listings before the Court, Chief Justice Hima Kohli observed that “this type of ambiguity cannot be maintained for long time”.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with several PILs, some of which were filed seeking protection for the existing heritage structure of the OGH while another set sought that the Court direct the government to construct a new hospital building in the existing place and premises.

 

When the Court asked why the government was taking so much time in taking a decision, Advocate General B.S Prasad submitted that the state government was ready to construct a new building in place of the existing OGH, within the existing premises. He said that due to these legal hurdles, regarding the heritage structure, the government could not proceed further.

The Bench asked the AG why if land was available, the government has not allotted funds so far to construct a new building. It directed the government to make up a clear mind.

“If the government had taken a decision a while ago, new constructions would have come up by now,” the CJ observed.

 

Senior Counsel Sarasani Satyam Reddy submitted to the Court that since a threat of demolition looms large over the heritage wing of a nearly 100-year-OGH structure, it is important to bear in mind that going by the Errum Manzil judgment of 2019, the OGH still remains a protected heritage monument.

The Court assured that the structure was protected till a further decision by the Court. The Court faulted Advocate General Prasad for “not complying with earlier orders”, in which the Court had asked the government to submit a site plan of the OGH, including Google maps, to get an understanding of how much vacant space was available in the premises. It directed AG to submit them by next hearing.

 

Some of the petitioners contended that of the 25 sprawling acres area of the OGH premises, heritage structure was spread over only around two acres, so it can be protected. New constructions can be made to house a new OGH in the remaining space, they argued.

...
Tags: osmania hospital reconstruction, osmania general hospital, telangana hc on osmania hospital construction, construction of osmania hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Though there is an option to register on CoWIN app to undergo vaccination, it remains to be seen as to how many aged persons are able to download such an app on their smartphones and use it. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Identifying 60+ beneficiaries for vaccination turns tricky for AP

The implementation of EWS quota is delayed by over two years in the state. (Photo: Facebook @TelanganaCMO)

Confusion over EWS quota implementation in Telangana

Ramakrishna Reddy stated that the public has rejected Chandrababu Naidu in 2019 and even in the recent panchayat polls they have shown him his place. (Photo: Facebook @Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

YSRC announces candidates for six MLC seats

Special tribunals have been constituted under the Telangana Rights in Lands and Pattadar Passbooks Act, after abolishing all revenue courts. (Photo:DC)

HC questions tribunals judging 16,000 land cases in 20 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Auspicious dates fixed for TTD’s Kalyanamastu

was successfully conducted in six phases between 2007 and 2011

AIMIM to kick off Bengal campaign with Owaisi's rally on Feb 25

Owaisi's proposed rally has evoked sharp reactions from the ruling TMC. (PTI file)

TD blames CM Jagan for AP’s no show in union budget

TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu (Image source: DC Image)

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)

Congress is a divided and confused party: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham