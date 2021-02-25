CM KCR to inspect Yadadri works on Feb. 28

The CM renamed the temple as Yadadri in March 2015 and launched renovation works at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore to develop the temple as a major pilgrim and tourist centre on the 14.5 acre land on the hillock. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Yadadri on February 28 to inspect the ongoing renovation works on the temple premises.

According to sources in Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the CM is expected to fix the “muhurat” for inauguration of the renovated temple complex subsequent to his visit.

Yadadri temple has been a “dream project” for Chandrashekar Rao ever since he assumed office as the first Chief Minister of newly-formed Telangana state in June 2014. He has visited the temple 14 times in the last six years. He wants to give the 1,000-year-old temple a complete makeover on the lines of Tirumala. The CM renamed the temple as Yadadri in March 2015 and launched renovation works at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore to develop the temple as a major pilgrim and tourist centre on the 14.5 acre land on the hillock.

As per the original plan, the renovated temple should have been opened to pilgrims in February 2020. However, this got delayed by a year due to works being disrupted on account of Coronavirus pandemic.

The CM is planning a Maha Sudharshana Yagnam, mother of all yagnams, coinciding with the temple’s inauguration by inviting Vaishnavite seers from across the country.

As works at Yadadri have reached final stages of completion, Chandrashekar Rao is planning to meet Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to finalise the inauguration date. After inspecting works at the temple on February 28, the CM is expected to visit Chinna Jeeyar Swamy's ashram at Muchintal near Shamshabad on city outskirts for deciding on the date of inauguration.