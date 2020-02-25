Jagan Mohan Reddy sees Oppn as ‘monsters’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is all smiles on seeing a painting of him with his mother Y.S. Vijayamma and sister Sharmila while launching a scheme at Vizianagaram on Monday. The painting was made by artist Balakoteswara Rao of Addanki. (DC)

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government will go ahead with welfare programmes to justify the mandate given to them despite the false propaganda being spread by their political detractors, whom he called ‘monsters’.

Unable to digest the people-friendly schemes, the ‘monsters’ are misleading the people with baseless allegations against the state administration.

While launching the Jagannana Vasathi Deevana in Vizianagaram on Monday, Mr Reddy said that all sections of people are happy that there is a just distribution of benefits. He alleged that his critics are publishing paid articles in their chosen media organisations to show the state in a poor light and writing that industries were closing shop.

“We are firm and resolute. We take forward our agenda and will not be cowed down by such tactics. While we are working towards the three capitals concept for decentralised development, the detractors are instigating mob fury,” Mr Reddy said. In this regard, he mentioned the recent mob attack on Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh and earlier attacks on other YSRC leaders and MLAs.

He asked the people to bless him for trying to provide education, health and drinking water for all regions, uplifting farmers’ morale and providing employment to youth.

“I am waging a war with demons and I am fighting not just against media channels that are spreading canards but also maniacs, in the guise of agitators,” he said.