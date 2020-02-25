Nation Politics 25 Feb 2020 Nobody will be asked ...
Nation, Politics

Nobody will be asked parents' birthplace, Nitish writes to Centre to omit NPR clauses

PTI
Published Feb 25, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2020, 1:43 pm IST
Ruckus in assembly as BJP members object to opposition calling CAA a black law
RJD senior leader Rabri Devi presents a bouquet to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the first day of the Budget Session of the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
 RJD senior leader Rabri Devi presents a bouquet to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the first day of the Budget Session of the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday reiterated his opposition to "additional clauses" inserted in the National Population Register (NPR) forms and said that the state government has written to the Centre urging that these be dropped.

Replying to a debate on an adjournment motion moved by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and others, Kumar told the assembly that there should be "no confusion" regarding how the NPR exercise would be carried out in the state and that nobody would be asked to furnish information like places of birth of parents.

 

Reading out the text of the letter to the Centre, Kumar said it has also been proposed by the Bihar government that "transgenders" be included in the gender column.

A strong opponent of the National Register for Citizens despite alliance with the BJP, Kumar, however, disapproved of "hauva" (bogey) of the NRC being raised by the opposition despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's categorical statement that a countrywide implementation was not on the anvil.

He also sought to make light of the virulent opposition by leaders of the RJD and the Congress to the CAA, reading out from the parliamentary proceedings of 2003 to underscore that leaders such as former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former president Pranab Mukherjee and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad had been in favour of fast-tracking of grant of citizenship to refugees from the neighbouring countries.

However, the assembly session was marked by ruckus as BJP members strongly objected to the opposition describing the amended citizenship act as "kala kanoon", leading to brief adjournment of House proceedings.

Trouble erupted during the debate on the adjournment motion on CAA-NPR-NRC, which was moved by Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and others and approved by Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary after initial objection raised by Parliamentary Affairs minister of the state Shravan Kumar.

Opposition members were on their feet no sooner than the House assembled for the day, demanding a debate on the motion and Shravan Kumar said it should be taken up at an appropriate time and not during the Question Hour.

However, Yadav pointed out that at a special session convened last month, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had given an assurance that the issue will be debated during "the next session".

Chaudhary said that since the budget was to be presented around 2 pm and both the treasury and the opposition were in agreement that a debate could be held, he was approving the adjournment motion.

However, chants of 'kala kanoon' (black law) were made from the opposition side when the Shravan Kumar began replying to the adjournment motion.

This was strongly objected to by BJP ministers like Nand Kishore Yadav and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who countered the opposition with the question, "Does Parliament pass a black law?"

Heated exchanges ensued and members from both sides trooped into the well forcing adjournment of House proceedings for 15 minutes.

...
Tags: anti-caa, chief minister nitish kumar, bihar assembly, anti-npr
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

A protestor brandishes a pistol, from which he fired shots, during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jaffrabad in north-east Delhi, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

With protestors blocking ambulances, patients brought to hospitals on bikes, vans

No movie promoting violence, drugs will be allowed in Punjab: CM

A head constable was among seven people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

1,000 armed policemen being deployed, Shah says Delhi Police a professional force

Counting will be held on the evening of March 26, an hour after the conclusion of polls.

Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: BJP, Cong strength set to diminish



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Speak openly against NPR, Asaduddi Owaisi tells K Chandrasekhar Rao

Muslim women protest against CAA, NRC and NPR at the Dharna Chowk near Indira Park in Hyderabad on Monday. (Phoyto: S. Surender Reddy)

10 senior leaders join race for Telangana BJP top post

Sources revealed that all the claimants faced an inconvenient situation when the national BJP leaders asked them to suggest alternatives.

Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: BJP, Cong strength set to diminish

Counting will be held on the evening of March 26, an hour after the conclusion of polls.

Let’s see, says ‘busy’ Yediyurappa on whether he’ll join Trump banquet

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made time to attend the release of the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and a mobile app of the Granth at the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul at Jangamwadi Math in Varanasi, Sunday, February 16, 2020, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

Police clampdown on women protestors: SP, Congress stage walkout from UP Assembly

Rapid Action Force personnel after dispersing anti-CAA protestors on Sunday in Aligarh (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham