None can dislodge our government, says TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam pay tribute after unveiling of a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa at party headquarters on the occasion of her 70th birth anniversary in Chennai on Saturday. — DC

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday unveiled the statue of AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa at party headquarters here on Saturday. Both CM Palaniswami and his deputy asserted that no one in Tamil Nadu can dislodge the ruling AIADMK from power.

In his speech, Palaniswami said there are vested interests trying to create a rift between AIADMK functionaries, but their thoughts will not materialise as 1.5 crore party cadres are united and are fighting like soldiers to protect the party and the government like their eyelids.

Heaping praise on party founder MGR and former CM Jayalalithaa deputy CM Panneerselvam said that the AIADMK party would thrive for the next 100 years.

“After the demise of Amma new political outfits have mushroomed in TN and the people behind these outfits project them as a saviour of Tamils. Mark my words these outfits would soon burst out like balloons in the sky. Balloons will be colourful for some time, but they will come down when they burst,” he said in veiled attack on actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s political plunge .

Puja was performed for the life-size statue of Jayalalithaa and cadres celebrated by distributing sweets and bursing crackers. Both the AIADMK coordinators Panneerselvam and Palaniswami also launched the party’s official Tamil daily “Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma,” (Our Revolutionary Leader Amma) on the occasion.