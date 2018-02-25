search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress believes in kaam ki baat and not mann ki baat: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAUSHAD BIJAPUR
Published Feb 25, 2018, 7:08 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 7:08 am IST
Mr Gandhi claimed Mr Modi had betrayed the people of the country by failing to keep to his word.
Cong president Rahul Gandhi with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwara at Belagavi Airport in on Saturday. (Photo: KPN)
 Cong president Rahul Gandhi with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwara at Belagavi Airport in on Saturday. (Photo: KPN)

Belagavi: Calling Prime Minister Narendra  Modi  a liar, Congress president, Rahul Gandhi declared here on Saturday that the Congress believed in kaam ki baat and not mann ki baat.

Recalling the famous vachanas of Lord Basavanna on practising what you preach, not stealing or indulging in violence, not lying and so on, Mr  Gandhi claimed Mr Modi had betrayed  the people of the country by failing to keep to his word.

 

Addressing a massive gathering of over a lakh people at Athani on Saturday, he said Mr Modi had neither deposited Rs 15 lakh in people's bank accounts, nor provided jobs to the two crore unemployed youth as promised. “Robbery is taking place right in front of you  and yet you keep silent. Dalits, minorities and tribals are being attacked in Gujarat, UP and other places but you don't utter a word. And your party  does violence and divides people on communal lines,” he charged, adding “Unfortunately, Modi claims credit for everything positive in the country. While army personnel fought on the borders, Mr Modi took credit for it and when the country fired a rocket, he claimed he did it.”

Mr Gandhi  claimed that unlike the BJP, his party believed in taking all leaders into confidence and the Congress government in the state had delivered on its promises. And yet the BJP questioned its performance, he regretted.
“We stood by farmers when they were in a crisis in the state while Mr Modi did not even answer when I asked him to help them,” he maintained.

Mr Gandhi said he understood the soul of the people of Karnataka when he visited Basava's Anubhava Mantap in Bidar during his first leg of campaign and was impressed by contributions of great saints like Gangambika, Akkamahadevi, Shishunal Sharif,  and others.

Tags: rahul gandhi, mann ki baat, narendra modi, congress, bjp




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Drunk man bites venomous snake to death, survives

The incident happened Saturday at Pacher village in Sabalpur tehsil, around 40 kilometres from Morena. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Here’s why Virat Kohli was ruled out of 3rd South Africa vs India T20 in Cape Town

“Virat (Kohli) has a stiff back and he needs some rest. It has been a long season for him and unfortunately he misses out but gives someone else a chance to step up,” said Rohit Sharma after the toss in third South Africa vs India Twenty20 in Cape Town. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and the story of 'Lucky 24'

In his 200th Test here, Sachin created history by becoming the first Indian cricketer to play as many matches in the longest format. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ileana reacts to post calling Andrew ‘hubby’ and it might only confuse you more

One of Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone's love-filled pictures.
 

Salman Khan reveals why he hasn't married till now and you’ll surely not believe it

Salman Khan is currently shooting for 'Race 3.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah to give dargah, Buddha Vihar a miss in Kalaburagi

Amit Shah

Karnataka: BJP goes ballistic, launches ‘Rahul Must Answer’ campaign

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

K S Eshwarappa’s ex-PA plots to defeat BJP, audio goes viral!

K.S. Eshwarappa

PM, Shah never spoke of growth, only levelled charges: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Vijaypura: Will pass women’s quota bill if elected, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party leaders D.K. Shivakumar, Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal having tea at a roadside tea stall in Vijayapura on Saturday. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham