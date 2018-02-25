Congress believes in kaam ki baat and not mann ki baat: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Belagavi: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a liar, Congress president, Rahul Gandhi declared here on Saturday that the Congress believed in kaam ki baat and not mann ki baat.

Recalling the famous vachanas of Lord Basavanna on practising what you preach, not stealing or indulging in violence, not lying and so on, Mr Gandhi claimed Mr Modi had betrayed the people of the country by failing to keep to his word.

Addressing a massive gathering of over a lakh people at Athani on Saturday, he said Mr Modi had neither deposited Rs 15 lakh in people's bank accounts, nor provided jobs to the two crore unemployed youth as promised. “Robbery is taking place right in front of you and yet you keep silent. Dalits, minorities and tribals are being attacked in Gujarat, UP and other places but you don't utter a word. And your party does violence and divides people on communal lines,” he charged, adding “Unfortunately, Modi claims credit for everything positive in the country. While army personnel fought on the borders, Mr Modi took credit for it and when the country fired a rocket, he claimed he did it.”

Mr Gandhi claimed that unlike the BJP, his party believed in taking all leaders into confidence and the Congress government in the state had delivered on its promises. And yet the BJP questioned its performance, he regretted.

“We stood by farmers when they were in a crisis in the state while Mr Modi did not even answer when I asked him to help them,” he maintained.

Mr Gandhi said he understood the soul of the people of Karnataka when he visited Basava's Anubhava Mantap in Bidar during his first leg of campaign and was impressed by contributions of great saints like Gangambika, Akkamahadevi, Shishunal Sharif, and others.