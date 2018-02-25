search on deccanchronicle.com
Amit Shah to give dargah, Buddha Vihar a miss in Kalaburagi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 25, 2018, 5:01 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 6:35 am IST
Mr Shah will arrive in Bidar by a chartered flight on February 24 night and visit Narasimha Swamy temple the next morning.
Kalaburagi: While BJP president Amit Shah will visit temples and gurudwaras, interact with farmers, BC leaders and industrialists during his three- day tour of Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts beginning February 24, the famous Khaja Bande Nawaz Dargah and the Buddha Vihar in Kalaburagi are nowhere on his tour agenda.

Mr Shah will arrive in Bidar by a chartered flight on February 24 night and visit Narasimha Swamy temple the next morning. He will visit Mangalgi village in Humnabad taluk where three farmers have committed suicide and follow this up with a discussion with sugarcane growers in Humnabad town.

 

Mr Shah will take a helicopter to Surpur  to address the “Navashakti Samavesh” of BJP workers of Surpur and Yadgir Assembly constituencies. And once done, will fly to the Yanagundi religious centre and address the Koli samaj leaders there. Later in the evening he is scheduled to visit the Sharana Basaveshwara Temple and interact with businessmen from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

