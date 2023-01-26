  
Nation, Politics

Pawan offers special puja to ‘Varahi’ at Durga temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 26, 2023, 12:31 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2023, 1:55 am IST
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan offers prayers to his campaign vehicle Varahi at Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday.(DC Image)
VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday offered special puja for his poll campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’ after a darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga at Indrakeeladri and sought Her blessings for the state to make it prosperous.

PK along with his campaign vehicle was welcomed in by the temple's executive officer D Bramaramba amid the chanting of Vedic hymns by a set of priests. The actor-politician took darshan of the deity, offered special prayers and presented turmeric, kumkum, sari, bangles and flowers to the goddess.

The temple authorities presented him with ‘teertha prasadams’ of the goddess and Her portrait.

Addressing the people around, PK said his main objective was to launch his poll campaign vehicle Varahi in the hope of “ending the monstrous rule” of the YSR Congress government. He called upon the young generation to join politics and said he has sought the help of the goddess for both AP and TS to enable the two states have a harmonious relationship and witness development.

As he stood atop the vehicle, many showered flowers on him amid the beating of drums and bursting of crackers. Later, the Jana Sena chief and a few JS leaders proceeded in the Varahi to the party office in Mangalagiri.

SC-ST MEET: At the state-level meeting on SC and ST Sub Plan implementation held at the party office, Jana Sena public affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar called for a comprehensive action plan for implementation of SC and ST Sub Plan and allocation of funds via a legislation.

He deplored the way the Dalit colonies and tribal villages were being “neglected” in AP, saying that these lacked basic amenities. He alleged that the YSR Congress government was diverting funds meant for SC and ST Sub Plan to other purposes.

Tags: goddess varahi, jana sena chief k. pawan kalyan, sc-st
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


