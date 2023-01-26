Lokesh bids adieu to family, begins 400 days Yuva Galam padayatra

Anantapur: Telugu Desam national general-secretary Nara Lokesh family experienced tense moments on Wednesday while he was leaving the home at Hyderabad for his Yuva Galam padayatra through AP for the coming 400 days at a stretch.

Lokesh left his home after taking blessings from his father Nara Chandrababu Naidu and mother Bhuvaneswari as also father-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna, mother-in-law Vasundhara and other family members.

Left: Lokesh takes blessings from his father Nara Chandrababu Naidu and mother Bhuvaneswari; right from his father-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna, mother-in-law Vasundhara. (Photo: Twitter @naralokesh)

He would start the 400-day yatra at Kuppam on January 27. Prior to this, Lokesh and his wife Brahmani offered puja at the house in the presence of their son Devansh and other family members.

Lokesh said he would be away from home for long but would speak to his son over video calls everyday till the completion of the yatra from Kuppam to Srikkakulam.