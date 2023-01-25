Data on Centre’s help to TS out soon: Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the party would provide comprehensive data of Central assistance to Telangana state and will invite famous personalities, critics and even persons with a Leftist ideology to participate in the discussions on the data.

Kishan Reddy was speaking at the BJP state executive meeting at Mahbubnagar on Tuesday. He said that of the total debts for power projects, 16 per cent were allocated to Telangana. The Centre had asked for digital accounts of Telangana students to pay them scholarships but the BRS government failed to provide the information, he said.

The BRS government also failed to provide land for Science City, Warangal railway coach factory, Cherlapally approach road, Secunderabad railway state and MMTS phase two works, he said. Considering the Telangana financial crisis, the Centre came forward to provide 50 per cent funds for Regional Ring Road (RRR), he said.