  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 25 Jan 2023 BRS to mobilise 2 la ...
Nation, Politics

BRS to mobilise 2 lakh people for Parade Grounds public meeting on Feb. 17

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 26, 2023, 12:17 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2023, 1:51 am IST
BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)
 BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has set a target to mobilise two lakh people for the party’s public meeting being held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on February 17.

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had on Tuesday announced that Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand – M. K. Stalin and Hemant Soren - besides Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Dr B. R. Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar, will attend the public meeting.

This will be the second public meeting of the BRS after its massive first public meeting at Khammam held on January 18, which was attended by the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, and Kerala.

Party sources said that the Chief Minister is giving utmost significance to Parade Grounds public meeting as it is being held in the state capital and also being held days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed public meeting on February 13 at the same venue. Rao is reportedly keen that the turnout for the BRS public meeting should be significantly more than Modi’s public meeting.

Sources added that the Chief Minister as well as party working president K.T. Rama Rao has asked party leaders under GHMC limits to gear up the party’s rank and file immediately and start preparations to make the meeting a grand success.

Sources said that instructions were issued to ministers, party MLAs, and MLCs under GHMC limits to make preparations to mobilise people for the public meeting. Out of 24 Assembly constituencies, all the constituencies are represented by ruling BRS MLAs barring seven constituencies held by AIMIM and one by the BJP.

BRS party in-charges in these eight Assembly constituencies held by AIMIM and BJP were also asked to mobilise the people.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister has appointed minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav as overall in-charge for the public meeting and he will lead the team of ministers, MLAs, MLCs to make arrangements for the public meeting.

The last meeting the Chief Minister addressed at Parade Grounds was in January 2016 as part of campaigning for GHMC elections.

...
Tags: bharat rashtra samithi, parade grounds, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, tamil nadu chief minister m k stalin, jharkhand chief minister hemanth soren, dr b. r. ambedkar, delhi news, punjab news, kerala news, prime minister narendra modi, minister k.t. rama rao, aimim party workers, hyderabad news, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sources said that 70-80 IPS officers are likely to be transferred among law and order, Intelligence, Traffic, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and districts, including 40 officers who are currently awaiting postings to different places. *Representational Image/File)

TS IPS officers set for major reshuffle

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP Agri Commission vice-chairman MVS Nagireddy, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh flag off for Ambulance Services for Animals at the camp office on Wednesday. (Image By Arrangement)

CM Jagan flags off 165 veterinary ambulances; two ambulances to each assembly segment

Police parade rehearsals were also held at the Governor's official residence on Wednesday. (Representational Image/PTI)

TS govt to hold R-Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan

Telugu Desam leader Nara Lokesh (Photo:Twitter @naralokesh)

Lokesh bids adieu to family, begins 400 days Yuva Galam padayatra



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

A K Antony's son quits Congress following uproar over tweet against BBC film

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony's son, Anil, resigned from all his posts in the party. (Twitter)

Raut joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kathua district. (PTI Photo)

I don’t agree with Digvijay Singh’s statement: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Nagrota, Tuesday (Photo: PTI)

Nitish breaks silence over KCR-led rally, says intention is to unite opposition

“If any political party holds a meeting and invites others they attend it. It was his rally and he invited others, I don’t see this as a big issue, let them do it,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo: PTI)

Bharat Jodo Yatra not to project Rahul as PM candidate for 2024 polls: Jairam Ramesh

File photo of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->