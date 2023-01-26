BRS to mobilise 2 lakh people for Parade Grounds public meeting on Feb. 17

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has set a target to mobilise two lakh people for the party’s public meeting being held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on February 17.

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had on Tuesday announced that Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand – M. K. Stalin and Hemant Soren - besides Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Dr B. R. Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar, will attend the public meeting.

This will be the second public meeting of the BRS after its massive first public meeting at Khammam held on January 18, which was attended by the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, and Kerala.

Party sources said that the Chief Minister is giving utmost significance to Parade Grounds public meeting as it is being held in the state capital and also being held days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed public meeting on February 13 at the same venue. Rao is reportedly keen that the turnout for the BRS public meeting should be significantly more than Modi’s public meeting.

Sources added that the Chief Minister as well as party working president K.T. Rama Rao has asked party leaders under GHMC limits to gear up the party’s rank and file immediately and start preparations to make the meeting a grand success.

Sources said that instructions were issued to ministers, party MLAs, and MLCs under GHMC limits to make preparations to mobilise people for the public meeting. Out of 24 Assembly constituencies, all the constituencies are represented by ruling BRS MLAs barring seven constituencies held by AIMIM and one by the BJP.

BRS party in-charges in these eight Assembly constituencies held by AIMIM and BJP were also asked to mobilise the people.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister has appointed minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav as overall in-charge for the public meeting and he will lead the team of ministers, MLAs, MLCs to make arrangements for the public meeting.

The last meeting the Chief Minister addressed at Parade Grounds was in January 2016 as part of campaigning for GHMC elections.