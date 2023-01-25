  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 25 Jan 2023 A K Antony's so ...
Nation, Politics

A K Antony's son quits Congress following uproar over tweet against BBC film

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 25, 2023, 11:00 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2023, 11:00 am IST
Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony's son, Anil, resigned from all his posts in the party. (Twitter)
 Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony's son, Anil, resigned from all his posts in the party. (Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony's son, Anil, on Wednesday resigned from all his posts in the party following widespread criticism of his tweet against the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Anil Antony announced his resignation via a tweet in which he said that he was getting "intolerant calls" to retract his tweet against the documentary and the "wall of hate/abuses" on Facebook over the same issue have prompted him to take the decision.

In a portion of the redacted resignation letter, he posted on his Twitter handle, Anil said, "Considering the events from yesterday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all my roles in the Congress -- as the Convener of KPCC Digital Media, and as the National Co-coordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell."

Anil had on Tuesday tweeted that despite large differences with the BJP, those who support and place the views of the British broadcaster and of former UK foreign secretary Jack Straw, the "brain behind the Iraq war" (involving the US-led coalition in 2003) over Indian institutions are setting a dangerous precedence.

...
Tags: a.k antony, a k antony, congress veteran leader a k antony, anil antony, anil antony quits congress
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Since Modi won the 2019 elections from Kasi (Varanasi constituency), he would like to represent Rameswaram (Ramanathapuram constituency) in Parliament from 2024, sources said––File Image

BJP seeks to know Modi’s chances to win in Tamil Nadu

The Bengaluru police have arrested two persons in connection with stealing watches worth Rs 57 lakhs. (Photo by arrangement)

Two arrested in Bengaluru for stealing watches worth Rs 57 lakh

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh on Tuesday directed officials to resolve all complaints regarding Aarogyasri within the stipulated time. –Facebook

Aarogyasri benefitting 1.40 crore people, says minister

we are collecting an additional security deposit (ASD) from the customers as per an order issued by the power regulatory commission, claimed the chairman and MD of TSNPDCL, A Gopal Rao, here on Tuesday.––TSNPDCL

NPDCL justifies collection of ASD from customers



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shah to visit Adilabad, Peddapalli on Jan. 28

Amit Shah is launching the Yojana for Adilabad and Peddapalli Parliament constituencies in a single day. (File photo: PTI)

Raut joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kathua district. (PTI Photo)

I don’t agree with Digvijay Singh’s statement: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Nagrota, Tuesday (Photo: PTI)

Nitish breaks silence over KCR-led rally, says intention is to unite opposition

“If any political party holds a meeting and invites others they attend it. It was his rally and he invited others, I don’t see this as a big issue, let them do it,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo: PTI)

Bharat Jodo Yatra not to project Rahul as PM candidate for 2024 polls: Jairam Ramesh

File photo of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->