TRS activists attack D. Arvind’s vehicle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 25, 2022, 11:23 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2022, 11:23 pm IST
The incident occurred when the MP was proceeding to participate in developmental programmes in Nandipet mandal
 The windshield of the vehicle were damaged in the attack. (Photo: Facebook)

NIZAMABAD: TRS activists allegedly attacked a vehicle belonging to Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind at Issapally village in Armoor mandal on Wednesday. The incident occurred when the MP was proceeding to participate in developmental programmes in Nandipet mandal. The windshield of the vehicle were damaged in the attack. Arvind escaped the attack unhurt.

Meanwhile, the TRS and the BJP activists clashed between each other and the police had to disperse them by resorting to mild lathi-charge.

 

Tense situation prevailed in Issapally village as the TRS activists burnt tyres on road to prevent movement of vehicles. On the other hand, the BJP activists staged a protest in Armoor town against the police.

Speaking to reporters, Arvind said around 200 TRS activists tried to attack his vehicle. "We informed the police officers of the TRS attack, but they did not respond,” he said. He alleged that the police were responsible for the attack on his vehicle. The MP said the attack issue would be brought to the notice of Lok Sabha privilege committee and the BJP central leadership.

 

Arvind said the Issapally incident proved that the police were bluntly favouring the TRS. He complained to the Nizamabad commissioner of police K. R. Nagaraju and urged to register attempt to murder case against the TRS activists.

Tags: dharmapuri arvind, trs activists
Location: India, Telangana, Nizamabad


