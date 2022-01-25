Nation Politics 25 Jan 2022 Telangana CM opposes ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana CM opposes new Centre rule on IAS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 25, 2022, 12:26 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2022, 7:20 am IST
The proposed amendments will allow the Centre to pick AIS officers without the consent of the state governments
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday expressed his strong protest against the proposed amendments to the All India Services (AIS) (Cadre) Rules, 1954 that will allow the Centre to pick AIS officers without the consent of the state governments.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said, “The proposed amendments militate against the federal structure of our Constitution, both in letter and spirit.” The amendments will seriously erode the All-India Service character. “The Telangana state government, therefore, strongly oppose” the amendments, he said.

 

The CM demanded that that Centre “cease and desist” from the proposed amendments “in the interest of administrative fairness and federal polity of our Constitution.”

He said that considering the criticality of functions discharged by AIS officers in the states, the present rule position provides for concurrence of states in matter of deputation.

“The proposed amendment seeks to unilaterally disturb the above position, with the Central government assuming the power to take officers on deputation without concurrence of the officers or state government concerned.”

 

“This is a dangerous move which is against the constitutional framework and spirit of cooperative federalism,” he said. “The state governments would be reduced to being insignificant entities.” The proposal was “clearly a move to exercise indirect control by the Central government on officers working in the states.”

“It amounts to interfering in the functioning of the state governments, targeted harassment of officers and their demoralisation, besides impacting accountability of officers to the state governments,” the Chief  Minister wrote in his letter.

 

The proposed amendments “would also render state governments as helpless entities in matters of AIS officers,” Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao wrote.

He said he “strongly objected” to the “coloured exercise of powers” vested with the Centre to amend Cadre rules to the detriment of the interest of the state and watering down the federal polity of the country.

“The proposed amendment to the All India Services Cadre Rules, 1954 is nothing but amending the Constitution of India relating to the Centre-state relations. Instead of such backdoor method of amending the AIS Rules, Government of India should muster courage to amend the provisions by the Parliament," the CM stated.

 

“The proposal shows scant regard to the administrative exigencies and requirements of the states. The proposed amendments threaten the spirit of mutual adjustment and accommodation between states and Central governments in the manner of shared All-India Services and will further strain the Centre-State relationship, the CM said.

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, all india services (ais) (cadre) rules
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The ball is in the court of treasury and pay and accounts employees as they are unwilling to process and approve revised scales of pay and this may result in the employees and pensioners getting delayed wages and pensions for January. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Uncertainty over clearance of wages of AP staff and pensioners

Government Employees Association president K. Venkatrami Reddy, Bandi Srinivasa Rao, K.R Suryanarayana and Bopparaju Venkateswarlu show the strike notice that that was given to the government, at a media conference. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

AP state staff give notice for strike from February 7

The court directed the registry to post the matter for hearing at an appropriate bench, treating it as a public interest litigation (PIL) as the issue would affect a large number of employees. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Place petition on PRC before CJ: Andhra Pradesh HC

The meeting was called to discuss the taking over of projects on the Godavari, following the Centre's gazette notification issued in July last year. (Representational Image/ DC)

Telangana to Godavari Board: Only one project can be listed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP seniors fear 'Fadnavis model' in Uttarakhand polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami during BJP election campaign rally, ahead of state Assembly polls in 2022, in Dehradun, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (PTI File)

Priyanka rolls back remark on 'CM face'

Priyanks Gandhi (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

60 pc MLAs in Goa switched parties in last five years, a 'record' in India

Assembly polls in Goa will be held on February 14. (PTI file photo)

CM Bommai says BJP leadership to decide on Karnataka cabinet rejig

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

ED planning to arrest Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->