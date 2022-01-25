Next round of consultations on Jan. 27 with AP government employees

PRC Struggle committee leaders and Government Employees take out a protest rally against the PRC in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (DC photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The efforts of the ministers’ committee to resolve government employees’ issues through fresh talks did not yield results but there would be another round of consultations.

Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Perni Venkataramaiah, Botsa Satyanarayana and others waited for a meeting with the leaders at the Secretariat. However, the employee leaders under the banner of the PRC struggle committee initially decided not to attend the meeting till the cancellation of the GOs of the 11th PRC. Later, they went to the Secretariat, met the ministers’ panel and submitted their demands in writing.

The committee invited the leaders for another round of consultations on January 27.

APNGOs Association and chairman of AP JAC, Bandi Srinivasarao, secretariat employees association president and chairman of government employees federation, Venkatarami Reddy, government employees association president and chairman of APGEA JAC, Suryanarayana and AP revenue services association president and APJAC Amaravati chairman, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu submitted the memorandum to the committee.

The leaders said they will resume dialogue with the government only after their demands got a serious consideration. The demands include holding back the PRC GOs, payment of pre-PRC 2022 salaries for this month and release of a copy of the Ashutosh Mishra's pay revision commission report.

The committee members tried to clear some doubts of the leaders relating to the alleged “reduction of salaries” due to 11th PRC. Reiterating that AP has an employee-friendly government, the minister's committee assured the employees that the government is ready to hold more talks with the unions on January 27.

Addressing the media, government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna said that the employee leaders brought three demands to the committee’s notice -- putting PRC GOs in abeyance, the release of Ashutosh Misra Report on PRC, and implementation of the previous pay scale. The government is ready to discuss the employees' issues, he stressed.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the chief minister strived hard for the welfare of the employees and hence he had announced interim relief and an increase in the pay scale for Asha workers and Anganwadis.