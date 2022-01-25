Nation Politics 25 Jan 2022 Next round of consul ...
Nation, Politics

Next round of consultations on Jan. 27 with AP government employees

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 25, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Efforts of the ministers’ committee to resolve government employees’ issues through fresh talks did not yield results
PRC Struggle committee leaders and Government Employees take out a protest rally against the PRC in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (DC photo)
 PRC Struggle committee leaders and Government Employees take out a protest rally against the PRC in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (DC photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The efforts of the ministers’ committee to resolve government employees’ issues through fresh talks did not yield results but there would be another round of consultations.

Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Perni Venkataramaiah, Botsa Satyanarayana and others waited for a meeting with the leaders at the Secretariat. However, the employee leaders under the banner of the PRC struggle committee initially decided not to attend the meeting till the cancellation of the GOs of the 11th PRC. Later, they went to the Secretariat, met the ministers’ panel and submitted their demands in writing.

 

The committee invited the leaders for another round of consultations on January 27.

APNGOs Association and chairman of AP JAC, Bandi Srinivasarao, secretariat employees association president and chairman of government employees federation, Venkatarami Reddy, government employees association president and chairman of APGEA JAC, Suryanarayana and AP revenue services association president and APJAC Amaravati chairman, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu submitted the memorandum to the committee.

The leaders said they will resume dialogue with the government only after their demands got a serious consideration. The demands include holding back the PRC GOs, payment of pre-PRC 2022 salaries for this month and release of a copy of the Ashutosh Mishra's pay revision commission report.

 

The committee members tried to clear some doubts of the leaders relating to the alleged “reduction of salaries” due to 11th PRC. Reiterating that AP has an employee-friendly government, the minister's committee assured the employees that the government is ready to hold more talks with the unions on January 27.

Addressing the media, government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna said that the employee leaders brought three demands to the committee’s notice -- putting PRC GOs in abeyance, the release of Ashutosh Misra Report on PRC, and implementation of the previous pay scale. The government is ready to discuss the employees' issues, he stressed.

 

Ramakrishna Reddy said the chief minister strived hard for the welfare of the employees and hence he had announced interim relief and an increase in the pay scale for Asha workers and Anganwadis.

...
Tags: ap government employees, prc struggle committee, ap state staff cancel 11th prc
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Municipal administration and urban development minister, K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

Rs 500 crore worth projects coming up in Quthbullapur

The urban park has large trees making lush greenery and facilities for doing yoga, walking and cycling tracks, gazebo and special play area for toddlers. (Representational Image/ PTI)

KTR opens yet another urban forest park

Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy participate in the ZP meeting held in Karimnagar district on Tuesday. (DC Image)

Purchasing centres will remain shut in rabi: Kamalakar

According to his purported WhatsApp status, Sagar said that he took the decision as the state government job notifications for which he was waiting did not appear to be coming. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Unemployed youth commits suicide; decision taken for not issuing job notifications



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leader and former Union minister RPN Singh announces he is joining BJP

Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh. (Twitter Photo)

BJP facing 'uphill task' in west Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a press conference at the BJP office in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 21 2022.. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Akhilesh picks bastion, Bhim Army chief to take on Yogi

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad. (Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress releases second list of 41 candidates

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with people via video conferencing. (PTI Photo)

Violence rocks civic elections in Kolkata

Security personal patrol after bomb exploded in front of a polling booth during Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, in Kolkata, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->