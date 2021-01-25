Telugu Desam wants Governor to ensure local body polls

Ramakrishnudu wants the Governor to invoke Article 243 K (3) of the Constitution and conduct elections towards ensuring “self-rule” in local bodies. — ANI

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of Opposition in AP Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday asserted that it is the constitutional responsibility of AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to restore “rule of law” and prevent breakdown of administrative machinery in the state.

The senior Telugu Desam leader said it is unprecedented that government officials and employees are openly refusing to take up election duties. He observed that in no other state in the country had employees publicly defied a decision taken by the State Election Commission (SEC) on holding of polls to local bodies.

Ramakrishnudu wanted the Governor to invoke Article 243 K (3) of the Constitution and conduct elections towards ensuring “self-rule” in local bodies. He charged that there is constitutional breakdown in Andhra Pradesh caused by the fascist regime of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The YSRC government should govern by rule of law and not whims and fancies of one individual,” he remarked.

Accusing the CM of having no respect for democracy, the Leader of Opposition in the council said Jagan Mohan Reddy is undermining the Constitution, judiciary, legislature and even media. He alleged that false cases are being filed against media people to terrify them. There is no “Grama Swaraj” in villages, which YSRC party workers are domineering, he stated.