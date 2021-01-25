Nation Politics 25 Jan 2021 Telugu Desam wants G ...
Nation, Politics

Telugu Desam wants Governor to ensure local body polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2021, 7:39 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2021, 7:39 am IST
The senior TD leader said it is unprecedented that government officials and employees are openly refusing to take up election duties
Ramakrishnudu wants the Governor to invoke Article 243 K (3) of the Constitution and conduct elections towards ensuring “self-rule” in local bodies. — ANI
 Ramakrishnudu wants the Governor to invoke Article 243 K (3) of the Constitution and conduct elections towards ensuring “self-rule” in local bodies. — ANI

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of Opposition in AP Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday asserted that it is the constitutional responsibility of AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to restore “rule of law” and prevent breakdown of administrative machinery in the state.

The senior Telugu Desam leader said it is unprecedented that government officials and employees are openly refusing to take up election duties. He observed that in no other state in the country had employees publicly defied a decision taken by the State Election Commission (SEC) on holding of polls to local bodies.

 

Ramakrishnudu wanted the Governor to invoke Article 243 K (3) of the Constitution and conduct elections towards ensuring “self-rule” in local bodies. He charged that there is constitutional breakdown in Andhra Pradesh caused by the fascist regime of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The YSRC government should govern by rule of law and not whims and fancies of one individual,” he remarked.

Accusing the CM of having no respect for democracy, the Leader of Opposition in the council said Jagan Mohan Reddy is undermining the Constitution, judiciary, legislature and even media. He alleged that false cases are being filed against media people to terrify them. There is no “Grama Swaraj” in villages, which YSRC party workers are domineering, he stated.

 

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, yanamala ramakrishnudu, local body elections andhra pradesh, undermine constitution jagan mohan reddy, self-rule in local bodies andhra pradesh, grama swaraj


Latest From Nation

Experts point out that engineering streams are changing. In the coming years, there will be a good demand for AI, data science, ITO, cyber security, machine learning and blockchain technology. — DC Image

Lukewarm response to emerging engineering courses

Right from the beginning when Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took charge as state BJP chief, he raised the political heat and started targeting Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. — By arrangement

TRS, BJP youth wing leaders clash in Karimnagar

As per their confession, the couple had beaten their daughters, causing multiple injuries on the head which led to their death. (Representational image)

Former principal, wife kill daughters in AP, human sacrifice suspected

'Everyone who has recovered from Covid-19 must get themselves tested for diabetes and have a thorough examination of their lungs after six months, which appears to be the threshold for these two diseases to begin manifesting in the survivors',says doctors. (Representational Photo)

Govt claims Covid not fatal but docs worried



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

File photo of V K Sasikala (DC Image)

India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

KCR gives advice to build up farm sector

Telangana State Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image Source: PTI)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

BJP will go it alone in TS, asserts Bandi

A fle photo of Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham