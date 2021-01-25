Stage set for allotment of works under Krishnapatnam Node of CBIC

Phase -1 Activation Area of Krishnapatnam Industrial North Node covers about 2500 acres of land and the Master Plan is ready for the same. — AFP

Nellore: The stage is set for calling EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) bids for first phase works of Krishnapatnam Node under Chennai Bangalore Industrial Corridor at an estimated cost of Rs1200 crore.

The Industrial Corridor Programme of the central government is aimed at creation of greenfield industrial cities with sustainable, ‘plug-n-play’, ICT enabled utilities to facilitate investments into the manufacturing sector by providing quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure to industries.

The government has formed a special purpose vehicle (SPV) – the NIKDIT Krishnapatnam Industrial City Development Ltd (NKICDL) between DMIDC (Delhi Mumbai Industrial Development Corporation) and APIIC (AP Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation) to establish, promote and facilitate development of Krishnapatnam Industrial Node under CBIC.

The modalities for EPC bids were decided at the first meeting of the governing body of the SPV a few days back.

“The time-frame has been fixed for every activity and one per cent bonus is also being offered to successful bidder if works are completed before schedule,” said the ex-officio director of the SPV and Nellore district collector KVN Chakradhar Babu.

He told DC that NKICDL would develop the Krishnapatnam Node in three phases.

According to the collector, the Phase -1 Activation Area of Krishnapatnam Industrial North Node covers about 2500 acres of land and the Master Plan is ready for the same.

The scope for work includes survey, investigations, designing, supplying, erection, testing and commissioning of infrastructure works for roads, drains, culverts, bridges, water supply, sewerage & power systems including Water, sewage and common effluent treatment plants including testing and commissioning.

The governing body had decided to offer a one per cent bonus to the successful bidder if the works are completed within the scheduled three years. The project would transform the region into a major industrial hub and generate thousands of jobs.

Chakradhar Babu said, “We are looking for major firms, which executed projects of around Rs200 crore in a year, with a minimum net worth of Rs400 crore at close of the preceding financial year.”

“We would provide 90 per cent of the project site. Environmental clearances will be given within 90 days to the successful bidder after the signing of the agreement.”

“We have already handed over 1450 acres to APIIC and efforts are on to transfer another 900 acres by February second week.

“If the project completion date occurs prior to the scheduled completion date, the contractor shall be entitled to receive a bonus equivalent to 0.2 per cent of total contract price calculated on a monthly basis. By this, the project completion date precedes the scheduled completion date; and this payment is subject to a maximum of 1 per cent of contract price”, he noted.