Nation Politics 25 Jan 2021 Stage set for allotm ...
Nation, Politics

Stage set for allotment of works under Krishnapatnam Node of CBIC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2021, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2021, 11:52 pm IST
Time-frame has been fixed for every activity and 1% bonus is also being offered to successful bidder if works are completed before schedule
Phase -1 Activation Area of Krishnapatnam Industrial North Node covers about 2500 acres of land and the Master Plan is ready for the same. — AFP
 Phase -1 Activation Area of Krishnapatnam Industrial North Node covers about 2500 acres of land and the Master Plan is ready for the same. — AFP

Nellore: The stage is set for calling EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) bids for first phase works of Krishnapatnam Node under Chennai Bangalore Industrial Corridor at an estimated cost of Rs1200 crore.

The Industrial Corridor Programme of the central government is aimed at creation of greenfield industrial cities with sustainable, ‘plug-n-play’, ICT enabled utilities to facilitate investments into the manufacturing sector by providing quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure to industries.

 

The government has formed a special purpose vehicle (SPV) – the NIKDIT Krishnapatnam Industrial City Development Ltd (NKICDL) between DMIDC (Delhi Mumbai Industrial Development Corporation) and APIIC (AP Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation) to establish, promote and facilitate development of Krishnapatnam Industrial Node under CBIC.

The modalities for EPC bids were decided at the first meeting of the governing body of the SPV a few days back.

“The time-frame has been fixed for every activity and one per cent bonus is also being offered to successful bidder if works are completed before schedule,” said the ex-officio director of the SPV and Nellore district collector KVN Chakradhar Babu.

 

He told DC that NKICDL would develop the Krishnapatnam Node in three phases.

According to the collector, the Phase -1 Activation Area of Krishnapatnam Industrial North Node covers about 2500 acres of land and the Master Plan is ready for the same.

The scope for work includes survey, investigations, designing, supplying, erection, testing and commissioning of infrastructure works for roads, drains, culverts, bridges, water supply, sewerage & power systems including Water, sewage and common effluent treatment plants including testing and commissioning.

 

The governing body had decided to offer a one per cent bonus to the successful bidder if the works are completed within the scheduled three years. The project would transform the region into a major industrial hub and generate thousands of jobs.

Chakradhar Babu said, “We are looking for major firms, which executed projects of around Rs200 crore in a year, with a minimum net worth of Rs400 crore at close of the preceding financial year.”

“We would provide 90 per cent of the project site. Environmental clearances will be given within 90 days to the successful bidder after the signing of the agreement.”

 

“We have already handed over 1450 acres to APIIC and efforts are on to transfer another 900 acres by February second week.

“If the project completion date occurs prior to the scheduled completion date, the contractor shall be entitled to receive a bonus equivalent to 0.2 per cent of total contract price calculated on a monthly basis. By this, the project completion date precedes the scheduled completion date; and this payment is subject to a maximum of 1 per cent of contract price”, he noted.

...
Tags: chennai bengaluru industrial corridor, krishnapatnam industrial node, first phase krishnapatnam node, krishnapatnam node employment opportunities, india strong player in global value chain
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

Reddy called for raising issues like release of financial dues, including Rs 3,707.7 crore under job scheme, revenue deficit to the tune of Rs 18,830.87 crore and Rs 700 crore for development of backward districts in the state. — DC Image

Jagan Mohan Reddy urges party MPs to raise Polavaram, SCS in Parliament

The MLC accused the Chief Minister of saying the government will bear the loss suffered by agriculture markets in the state, while favouring rice millers. — ANI

Centre and state neglecting farmers, says Jeevan

Aruna made it clear that another project will be launched from Jurala when the BJP comes to power. — ANI

KCR hoodwinking people with false claims on Jurala: D K Aruna

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Vice President praises DRDO for self-reliance in missile tech



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR gives advice to build up farm sector

Telangana State Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image Source: PTI)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

File photo of V K Sasikala (DC Image)

BJP will go it alone in TS, asserts Bandi

A fle photo of Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham