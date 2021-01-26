Nation Politics 25 Jan 2021 Revanth challenges t ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth challenges to take political sanyas if KTR can show development in his rule

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2021, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2021, 12:27 am IST
Revanth demanded Chandrasekhar Rao to rectify his mistakes and make Rasamayi Balakishan as the Chief Minister
Revanth Reddysaid that he was ready to take political sanyas if Rama Rao can pinpoint any one developmental activity under him. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will not make TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao the next Chief Minister.

He said that Chandrashekar Rao was aware of the efficiency and competence levels of his son and hence there was no possibility of Rama Rao being elevated to the top post.

 

Speaking to mediapersons at the CLP office here on Monday, he alleged that it is only those aspiring for Cabinet berths who wish to see Rama Rao as Chief Minister. He said that if the son is elevated, it will be problematic for K. Kavitha, T. Harish Rao and MP J. Santosh Kumar.

The former MLA of Kodangal challenged Rama Rao about developments after he adopted the constituency. He said that he was ready to take political sanyas if Rama Rao can pinpoint any one developmental activity under him. He said the minister should visit Polepalli Yellamma temple and swear about developments in Kodangal.

 

He said that people had voted for TRS but who would become the CM is now a family issue. Revanth demanded Chandrasekhar Rao to rectify his mistakes and make Rasamayi Balakishan as the Chief Minister if democracy has to prevail in the state.

Tags: ktr not to be made chief minister, kcr aware of ktr competency, revanth reddy, k kavitha, harish rao, santosh kumar, rasamayi balakishan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


News
