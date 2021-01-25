Nation Politics 25 Jan 2021 Rambabu challenges P ...
Rambabu challenges Pawan Kalyan to face fresh elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2021, 4:15 am IST
He refuted Kalyan's allegations about him and his party being responsible for the death of JS activist Bandla Vengaiah Naidu
 A file photo of Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan (Image Source: DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MLA Anna Rambabu challenged Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to face fresh election with him and wanted to know if he will wind up Jana Sena should the actor face electoral defeat.

He refuted allegations of Pawan Kakyan about him and his party being responsible for the death of JS activist Bandla Vengaiah Naidu and claimed that he is ready to face any investigation.

 

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the MLA challenged Pawan Kalyan to contest in Giddalur and stated that he would surrender in court if his involvement in Vengaiah's suicide was proved. Rambabu wanted to know why Pawan Kalyan was not believing even after Vengaiah's family members had been saying that he did not commit suicide. If Pawan Kalyan does not trust the family, they can undergo narcotics tests, he said. 

Rambabu stated that it was irresponsible of Pawan Kalyan to criticise him without knowing what was going on at the field level. He questioned Pawan Kalyan about his silence when atrocities were taking place during TDP reign.  

 

He asked why the actor did not react in the Vanajakshi case or when Rishiteshwari committed suicide at Nagarjuna University and why he remained silent when Chandrababu Naidu illegally took away 23 YSRC MLAs into their party. He said Pawan Kalyan was behaving like a covert of Naidu.

