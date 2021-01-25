Give turmeric farmers MSP; Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu tells centre, state

Bhatti pointed out that turmeric is grown every year over thousands of acres in Telangana state but farmers are not getting an appropriate price for their hard work. (Photo:By arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has demanded that the Central and state governments buy turmeric from farmers at minimum support price (MSP) and take immediate action for setting up the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad.

In a statement on Sunday, the CLP leader accused both BJP at the Centre and the TRS in the state blaming each other when it comes to farmers’ issues and providing them MSP. He asked the two governments to immediately focus on the plight of farmers and support them by providing MSP.

Bhatti pointed out that turmeric is grown every year over thousands of acres in Telangana state but farmers are not getting an appropriate price for their hard work.

He said that this year too, farmers cultivated turmeric on 40,624 acres in Nizamabad, 26,165 acres in Nirmal, 34,078 acres in Jagtial, 16,739 acres in Warangal Rural, 1,766 acres in Bhupalpally, 10,234 acres in Mahbubabad, 4,200 acres in Vikarabad, 1,491 acres in Peddapalli, 1,388 acres in Sangareddy, 1,091 acres in Warangal Urban, 363 acres in Adilabad, 191 acres in Kamareddy, 140 acres in Mancherial, 77 acres in Khammam, 50 acres in Jangaon, 25 acres in Ranga Reddy, eight acres in Suryapet, and two acres each in Medak and Siddipet districts, totalling to 1,39,698 acres.

The CLP leader said farmers are facing trouble as they are unable to sell their harvest for a reasonable price, as there is no MSP. Farmers were getting Rs 15,000 per quintal eight years ago. But now, the crop is not even selling for Rs 5,000 or Rs 4,000 per quintal. Farmers are facing huge losses, as a result, he pointed out.

Bhatti said instead of resolving the issue, the BJP-led government at the Centre and TRS government at the state are blaming each other about not taking care of farmers’ interests. BJP leaders are saying that the centre will take action if the state government gives a letter mentioning the price, while the state government and TRS leaders say the centre must decide on the support price.

The CLP leader demanded that the state government buy the turmeric crop till the issue is resolved between the central and state government, so that the farmers could find some relief.