Dr. Sanjay first MLA to get vaccinated against Covid in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 26, 2021, 4:08 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2021, 4:08 am IST
Sanjay took vaccination to encourage health personnel to take the vaccine without succumbing to fears
Dr. Sanjay Kumar, TRS MLA from Jagtial, taking Covid-19 vaccination at the Government Main Hospital in Jagtial district on Monday. (Photo:DC)
JAGTIAL: While many people in public life are hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccination, following reports of side effects, Dr Sanjay Kumar became the first MLA in Telangana state to take the shot at Government Main Hospital in Jagtial district on Monday.

The vaccination programme has been going on briskly in undivided Karimnagar district. In the first phase, vaccines are being administered to healthcare personnel, including anganwadi and sanitation workers.

 

After inaugurating the Covid-19 vaccination in private hospitals of Jagtial district, Dr Sanjay, the TRS legislator from Jagtial constituency, took vaccination to encourage health personnel to take the vaccine without succumbing to fears. He will take the second dose after 28 days. A doctor by profession, the MLA had made it a point to treat Coronavirus patients during the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

“After frontline warriors are administered the vaccine, it will be the turn of all sections of people,” he remarked after taking the first dose of the vaccine.
Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dr Sanjay said, “Being a doctor by profession and MLA, I have remained in contact with several people every day. As a doctor, I enrolled my name in the Co-WIN app and took the vaccination along with other staff. People should come forward to take the vaccination without believing in any rumours,” the MLA observed.

 

He maintained that whenever a medicine is taken, there is likelihood of some side effects on the body. That does not mean one stops taking the vaccine. “I strongly recommend all people to take their vaccination without any hesitation,” he stated.

