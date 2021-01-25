Nation Politics 25 Jan 2021 Bodo pact marked end ...
Nation, Politics

Bodo pact marked end of Assam insurgency: Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jan 25, 2021, 4:28 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2021, 4:28 am IST
Assam is among the five states in the country slated to have elections in 2021
Addressing a public meeting to commemorate the completion of one year of the Bodo Accord, Shah asked the people to elect a BJP government in Assam for speedy development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). (Photo:PTI)
 Addressing a public meeting to commemorate the completion of one year of the Bodo Accord, Shah asked the people to elect a BJP government in Assam for speedy development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). (Photo:PTI)

Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can keep Assam free of corruption, terrorism and pollution.

Addressing a public meeting to commemorate the completion of one year of the Bodo Accord, Shah asked the people to elect a BJP government in Assam for speedy development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). “Form an NDA government in Assam with absolute majority in the upcoming election and ensure the development of Bodoland,” he said.

 

Assam is among the five states in the country slated to have elections in 2021. The other states and Union Territories are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.

Shah, who addressed another public rally at Nalbari, said, "I have seen many rallies in my life, but I am so happy to see today's rally... Development will be placed in Bodoland through this BTR Accord. More than 5,000 people lost their lives, I assure you that the BTR will become a more developed region in Assam in coming days.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the process to end insurgency in the Northeast by signing the Bodo Peace Accord. Efforts were made for settlement for the Bru-Reang issue and 700 members of 8 armed groups laid down arms,” he said.

 

“I am here to assure people of BTR that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will implement all BTR Accord clauses. Today, the insurgency era has ended and the peace era has started,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the peaceful elections in Bodoland area, Shah said, "Please identify those instigating disputes in the name of Assamese and non-Assamese, Bodo and non-Bodo. They are not doing it for our development but are playing politics. It is high time that people of Assam teach a lesson to such people... This rally is a reply to those who disturbed the peace in Assam by spreading venom in the name of Bodo and non-Bodo. Today, Bodos and non-Bodos both are present here."

 

Shah also came down heavily on the Congress, saying, “Congress had signed many accords, but they didn't implement any. But PM Modi has implemented it within time, what he had committed... Peace has come in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution... Now, BJP will protect the language, culture of Assam. Bloodshed was happening during the Congress regime.” He also assured BTR chief Pramod Boro that his government would stand like a rock with him.

The BTR Accord was signed between the Central government, the Assam government and the Bodo stakeholders — NDFB and its factions — to ensure the territorial and cultural integrity of the region on January 27, 2020. Recently, the BJP, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) also formed the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

 

Earlier on Saturday, Shah while addressing the 69th plenary meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC), urged all the states in the region to solve their boundary disputes by August 15, 2022, when the country will be celebrating 75 years of its Independence.

The Union home minister said that when India and Bangladesh can resolve their border issues, why can’t the northeastern states do so despite being part of the same country. 

...
Tags: amit shah in assam, assam elections, bodo accord, insurgency in assam


Latest From Nation

Experts point out that engineering streams are changing. In the coming years, there will be a good demand for AI, data science, ITO, cyber security, machine learning and blockchain technology. — DC Image

Lukewarm response to emerging engineering courses

Right from the beginning when Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took charge as state BJP chief, he raised the political heat and started targeting Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. — By arrangement

TRS, BJP youth wing leaders clash in Karimnagar

Ramakrishnudu wants the Governor to invoke Article 243 K (3) of the Constitution and conduct elections towards ensuring “self-rule” in local bodies. — ANI

Telugu Desam wants Governor to ensure local body polls

As per their confession, the couple had beaten their daughters, causing multiple injuries on the head which led to their death. (Representational image)

Former principal, wife kill daughters in AP, human sacrifice suspected



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

File photo of V K Sasikala (DC Image)

KCR gives advice to build up farm sector

Telangana State Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image Source: PTI)

India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

SEC not concerned about lives of employees, says APGEF chief

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Prakash Singh/ AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham