Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against CAA

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2020, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2020, 5:38 pm IST
After Kerala and Punjab, it becomes the third state to pass such a resolution
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot during the ongoing session of the Rajasthan Assembly in Jaipur, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot during the ongoing session of the Rajasthan Assembly in Jaipur, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: Rajasthan on Saturday on Saturday became the third state in the country to pass a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

he resolution was passed in the state Assembly amid opposition by the BJP which accused the ruling Congress of pursuing appeasement politics.

 

It is the second Congress-ruled state to pass such a resolution after Punjab. The Kerala Assembly too had passed such a resolution against the CAA moved jointly by the ruling Left Front alliance and the opposition Congress-led UDF.

The Rajasthan Assembly resolution, passed by voice vote, also asked the Centre to withdraw the new fields of information that have been sought for updation of the National Population Register (NPR) 2020.

"It is evident that the CAA violates the provisions of the Constitution. Therefore, the House resolves to urge upon the government of India to repeal the CAA to avoid any discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship and to ensure equality before law for all religious groups of India," the state's parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal said, moving the resolution.

Leader of the opposition Gulab Chand Kataria of the BJP questioned the state's right to challenge the Act.

"Granting citizenship is a matter for the Centre. In such a situation do we have the right to challenge the CAA? The Congress should stop doing appeasement and vote bank politics," he said.

