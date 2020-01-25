Karnataka rebel MLAs not to get Cabinet berths: BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: In what could be termed as a major blow to the rebel MLAs who helped to install Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka, six months back, the Chief Minister, B.S.Yediyurappa, on Friday, categorically stated that defeated rebel MLAs in recent the bye-elections, will not be inducted into his cabinet, which likely to be expanded within in a week.

Mr Yediyurappa, who landed in Bengaluru after a five-day visit to Davos, Switzerland, said that the Cabinet expansion will take place in three or four days.

“Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, will be visiting Bengaluru on Saturday, after discussing with him I will go for an expansion. There is no question of inducting defeated former MLAs to the Cabinet,” said Mr. Yediyurappa. Former MLAs, H.Vishwanth and M.T.B. Nagaraj were defeated in the bye elections from Hunasuru and Hoskote Assembly constituencies respectively. Thus both prominent Kuruba leaders are ruled out to enter BSY cabinet.

In fact, all these days, Mr. Yediyurappa assured that he will not break the promises given to all 17 rebel MLAs who had switched over to BJP from the Congress and JD(S) after dethroning H.D. Kumaraswary headed coalition government. Mr. Yediyurappa repeatedly assured interest of all rebel MLAs will be taken care including Cabinet birth to all notwithstanding bye-elections results.

The sudden U-turn of the Chief Minister, soon after he returned from Davos, came as big shock to the rebel MLAs.

Among 17 MLAs, 12 MLAs have been re-elected under the BJP ticket in the recently held bye-elections. For two constituencies bye-elections are yet to be announced.

Sources close to BJP state unit, said that the BJP central leadership has not given permission to the Chief Minister to induct all 12 newly elected MLAs to the Cabinet. Party central leadership has instructed the Chief Minister to take only 6 to 8 MLAs who came from Congress and JD(S). If the Chief Minister inducts half a dozen MLAs, it would lead to another turmoil in the party. Rebel MLAs who are presently intact, will not allow Mr. Yediyurappa to sleep peacefully, sources in the state BJP unit said.