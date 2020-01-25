Nation Politics 25 Jan 2020 Karnataka rebel MLAs ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka rebel MLAs not to get Cabinet berths: BS Yediyurappa

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | B ARAVINDA SHETTY
Published Jan 25, 2020, 1:15 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2020, 1:15 am IST
The sudden U-turn of the Chief Minister, soon after he returned from Davos, came as big shock to the rebel MLAs.
BS Yediyurappa
 BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: In what could be termed as a major blow to the rebel MLAs who helped to install Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka, six months back, the Chief Minister, B.S.Yediyurappa, on Friday, categorically stated that defeated rebel MLAs in recent the bye-elections, will not be inducted into his cabinet, which likely to be expanded within in a week.

Mr Yediyurappa, who landed in Bengaluru after a five-day visit to Davos, Switzerland, said that the Cabinet expansion will take place in three or four days.

 

“Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, will be visiting Bengaluru on Saturday, after discussing with him I will go for an expansion. There is no question of inducting defeated former MLAs to the Cabinet,” said Mr. Yediyurappa. Former MLAs, H.Vishwanth and M.T.B. Nagaraj were defeated in the bye elections from Hunasuru and Hoskote Assembly constituencies respectively. Thus both prominent Kuruba leaders are ruled out to enter BSY cabinet.

In fact, all these days, Mr. Yediyurappa assured that he will not break the promises given to all 17 rebel MLAs who had switched over to BJP from the Congress and JD(S) after dethroning H.D. Kumaraswary headed coalition government. Mr. Yediyurappa repeatedly assured interest of all rebel MLAs will be taken care including Cabinet birth to all notwithstanding bye-elections results.

The sudden U-turn of the Chief Minister, soon after he returned from Davos, came as big shock to the rebel MLAs.

Among 17 MLAs, 12 MLAs have been re-elected under the BJP ticket in the recently held bye-elections. For two constituencies bye-elections are yet to be announced.

Sources close to BJP state unit, said that the BJP central leadership has not given permission to the Chief Minister to induct all 12 newly elected MLAs to the Cabinet. Party central leadership has instructed the Chief Minister to take only 6 to 8 MLAs who came from Congress and JD(S). If the Chief Minister inducts half a dozen MLAs, it would lead to another turmoil in the party. Rebel MLAs who are presently intact, will not allow Mr. Yediyurappa to sleep peacefully, sources in the state BJP unit said.

...
Tags: chief minister, b.s.yediyurappa, cabinet, amit shah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Pentamma took the child to a nearby toddy compound.

Hyderabad: Baby found, kidnappers arrested

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Manuu students say under cop watch

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi briefly speaks to the gathering during a meeting and mushaira organised at Khilwat ground on Saturday. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)

Halwa, poha jibe against govt

They are running it in unhealthy and unhygienic conditions, confined them inhumanly with chains and are manhandling them with sticks without taking proper medical care and professional caretakers, while charging them from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

4 held for running illegal rehab



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

State Election Commission gears up for counting of votes

Political parties may issue whip as per the annexure forms that are issued by the SEC.

BJP objects to Asaduddin Owaisi’s advice against govt

Asaduddin Owaisi.

Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against CAA

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot during the ongoing session of the Rajasthan Assembly in Jaipur, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)

CBI dismisses Jagan Mohan Reddy’s petition

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

All of Telangana blushes pink as TRS sweeps municipal polls

File photo of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao addressing a rally while campaigning for his party in the municipal elections in Siricilla, Telangana, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham