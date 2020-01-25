All of Telangana blushes pink as TRS sweeps municipal polls

File photo of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao addressing a rally while campaigning for his party in the municipal elections in Siricilla, Telangana, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti on Saturday was set to score an emphatic win in the elections held three days ago to 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations in the state.

As per trends available at 6 pm, the TRS was poised to sweep all the nine municipal corporations, and 109 municipalities in the state. Nowhere in the state was the fight even close. Across municipal corporations, the ruling party bagged 155 wards compared to 40 for the Congress and 64 for the BJP, with the TRS ally Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) picking up 17.

Across municipalities, the TRS bagged 1570 wards compared to 543 by the Congress and 232 by the BJP and 68 by the MIM.

Counting of votes in the municipal polls began on Saturday morning.

TRS workers burst into celebrations at Telangana Bhavan, the party's headquarters here, following the party's fine show in the polls.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao, son of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who oversaw the party's campaign in the polls, took stock of the results at the party HQ.

Finance minister T Harish Rao, a nephew of the party supremo, complimented Chandrasekhar Rao and Rama Rao over the party's fine performance.

Glowing in his success, K T Rama Rao said the results showed the people's endorsement of the welfare and development programmes carried out by the government led by his father.

"The people of Telangana have once again demonstrated that they stand by the TRS, whatever election it is. They have rejected the false campaign of the opposition," Rama Rao, who is the municipal administration minister, said.

Rama Rao said the victory became possible due to the efforts of 60 lakh members of the TRS. He also appreciated the efforts of the party's "social media soldiers" for exposing the campaign of opposition parties.

Observing that there are no elections for the next four years, he said TRS would re-dedicate itself to the people's welfare.

The TRS had bagged all the 32 zilla parishads in the rural local body elections held last year.