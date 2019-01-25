Votes can't be won on basis of beautiful faces: Bihar Min on Priyanka Gandhi

‘...She is the wife of Robert Vadra who is accused of involvement in land scam and several corruption cases,’ said Bihar minister Vinod Narayan Jha. (Photo: Twitter | @VinodNarayanJh1)

Patna: Bihar minister Vinod Narayan Jha on Friday, in a statement that could possibly stir up a controversy, called Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi as "a very beautiful face" who had no political achievement to her credit.

The remark comes days after the entry of Priyanka Gandhi into active politics.

"Votes can't be won on basis of beautiful faces. Moreover, she is the wife of Robert Vadra who is accused of involvement in land scam and several corruption cases. She is very beautiful but other than that she holds no political achievement," the BJP leader said.

Priyanka, whose formal entry into politics has been a matter of speculation for several years was handed over the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and will work in the capacity of General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East. This move comes ahead of the forthcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The 47-year-old is set to take charge as the AICC General Secretary from the first week of February, Congress Party said.