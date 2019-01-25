search on deccanchronicle.com
TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao to finalise MLC contenders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 25, 2019, 12:05 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2019, 12:08 am IST
Sixteen seats, including one nominated post of MLC, will fall vacant on March 29.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao, whose strategy of declaring the names of 105 candidates two months prior to the recent Assembly polls had paid such rich dividends, is now planning to declare the names of 15 candidates for the Legislative Council, for which elections are likely to be held in March.

Sources in the party said that the party chief will likely announce the names of the candidates in the second week of February.

 

Sixteen seats, including one nominated post of MLC, will fall vacant on March 29 as the term of the five elected members from the Assembly and two members from the teachers’ constituency, one member each from the Graduates and Hyderabad Local Authorities constituencies, will end. 

The Telangana Legislative Council chairman, Swamy Goud, recently disqualified R. Bhupathi Reddy, K. Yadav Reddy and nominated member Ramulu Naik, all of the TRS, for indulging in anti party activities.

M. Hanumantha Rao and P. Narender Reddy, who were elected from Malkajgiri and Kodangal Assembly segments, have resigned and K. Rajagopal Reddy, who was elected from Munugodu on a Congress ticket, also resigned. Konda Murali who joined the Congress during the recent elections has also submitted his resignation.

In this context, the Election Commission already commenced its exercise to conduct biennial elections to the Council and announced the schedule for de-novo preparation of electoral rolls for two teachers, one graduate and one local authorities constituency, and declared that the final voters’ list would be announced on February 20.

