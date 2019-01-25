Hoardings projecting Akhilesh as next PM come up in Lucknow

Posters have come up at many places in Lucknow, including one near Samajwadi Party (SP) state headquarters as well as in front of Akhilesh’s under-construction house. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Days after the SP-BSP announced an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, hoardings have come up in the Uttar Pradesh capital city projecting Akhilesh Yadav as the next Prime Minister of the country.

The posters have come up at many places in Lucknow, including one near the Samajwadi Party (SP) state headquarters as well as in front of Akhilesh Yadav’s under-construction house.

The posters feature a large picture of Akhilesh Yadav, with the Hindi slogan which translates to 'We trust in Akhilesh- The country needs a new Prime Minister'.

The posters also have a small image of former SP supremo and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on the top corner.

Reportedly, during Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati’s birthday celebration on January 15, some posters by BSP workers had come up, projecting Mayawati as the next Prime Minister.

The SP and BSP had formed an alliance earlier this month to jointly contest 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.