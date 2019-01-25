search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Hoardings projecting Akhilesh as next PM come up in Lucknow

ANI
Published Jan 25, 2019, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2019, 12:54 pm IST
Reportedly, on January 15, Mayawati’s birthday, several posters projecting her as the PM had been put up by BSP workers.
Posters have come up at many places in Lucknow, including one near Samajwadi Party (SP) state headquarters as well as in front of Akhilesh’s under-construction house. (Photo: ANI)
 Posters have come up at many places in Lucknow, including one near Samajwadi Party (SP) state headquarters as well as in front of Akhilesh’s under-construction house. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Days after the SP-BSP announced an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, hoardings have come up in the Uttar Pradesh capital city projecting Akhilesh Yadav as the next Prime Minister of the country.

The posters have come up at many places in Lucknow, including one near the Samajwadi Party (SP) state headquarters as well as in front of Akhilesh Yadav’s under-construction house.

 

The posters feature a large picture of Akhilesh Yadav, with the Hindi slogan which translates to 'We trust in Akhilesh- The country needs a new Prime Minister'.

The posters also have a small image of former SP supremo and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on the top corner.

Reportedly, during Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati’s birthday celebration on January 15, some posters by BSP workers had come up, projecting Mayawati as the next Prime Minister.

The SP and BSP had formed an alliance earlier this month to jointly contest 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.

...
Tags: bsp-sp alliance, akhilesh yadav, mayawati, 2019 general elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

‘...She is the wife of Robert Vadra who is accused of involvement in land scam and several corruption cases,’ said Bihar minister Vinod Narayan Jha. (Photo: Twitter | @VinodNarayanJh1)

Votes can't be won on basis of beautiful faces: Bihar Min on Priyanka Gandhi

The government has not commented on his medical condition. (Photo: File)

Arun Jaitley in good health, recovering rapidly: Piyush Goyal

'I have seen B Nagendra's reply who said he is loyal to party and they never met any BJP leaders. I haven't seen replies by the other two MLAs. We will take action accordingly after looking at all replies,' the former CM said. (Photo: ANI)

Notice served to 4 MLAs, no problem to govt, says Siddaramaiah

This bill came into force in January 9, after being passed in the Rajya Sabha. (Photo: File)

‘We will examine the issue’: SC bench on 10 per cent reservation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.
 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish Kumar urges for caste-based census

‘The population of scheduled tribes and scheduled castes and other backward classes has increased but the limit (for quotas) is 50pc. The only data we have on this is from 1931 (census),’ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

‘Will withdraw support from NDA if situation arises’: Mizo CM on Citizenship Bill

‘The state cabinet adopted a resolution opposing the proposed legislation and I have met both the prime minister and the Union Home minister to inform them about our opposition to the legislation,’ Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said. (Photo: ANI | File)

Polling for second phase of T'gana Panchayat elections begins

The first phase was held on January 21 and third phase of the polls will be held on January 30. (Representational Image | File)

‘They (BJP) have tampered the law which protected the rights of the dailt’: Tejashwi

‘We oppose the way in which the reservation law was imposed,’ RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

People will make PM Modi step down from his post: Rahul on Lok Sabha polls

‘I want to ask the youth, four years back Prime Minister Modi said, ‘Achhe din ayenge’. Did it happen?’ Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked the crowds in another rally. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham