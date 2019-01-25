Chandrababu Naidu rubbishes YSRC, BJP reaction on 5 per cent Kapu quota

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu rubbished on Thursday, the remarks of the YSR Congress and the BJP on Kapu reservations and wondered why they should have any objection if reservations were provided to the Kapu community.

Addressing a teleconference on Thursday, he said, “They say that the state does not have the power to provide a quota for Kapus. They don't t want anything to happen in the state. Nobody should be happy here; only then can the YSRC and BJP gain politically. This is their agenda. Kapus have demanded that Jagan provide reservations for Kapus. Jagan said that it was not in his purview. Now when we give five per cent out of the 10 per cent EBC quota to Kapus, he is opposing this. The BJP recently objected to the quota for Kapus and now Jagan does the same. What is the stand of the YSRC and BJP on Kapu reservations? People will teach them a lesson.”

He said that there was a united fight against the BJP at the national level. Parties may differ in the elections on different issues, but we work on the same platform - Save Nation, Save Democracy, United India. All parties came together in Karnataka and Kolkata on the same platform. The Congress has no alliance with the Trinamool in West Bengal, but Congress leaders came to the Kolkata rally.

Our common minimal programme motto is to put an end to autocratic rule. To protect national institutions, to save the Constitution is the agenda of the 23 non-BJP parties with a secular joint agenda for SC, ST, and Muslim minorities, the Chief Minister said.

“The BJP and YSRC are committed to crime, killings, conspiracies and machinations but not to public service. KCR’s fear is that his incapable governance in Telangana will come to light. He was invited as a guest to Jagan’s house warming. Jagan has compromised with Modi over his cases. He has pledged the state to the TRS. He is a financial criminal, that's why he went to jail for 16 months. We should take this to the notice of people,” Mr Naidu said.

The Chief Minister said that all promises in the TD manifesto were implemented within five years. What was not mentioned in it was also done. Though enhancement of pension to Rs 1,000 was promised, it was hiked to Rs 2,000 increasing the pension ten-fold. DWCRA women were promised Rs 10,000 but were now getting Rs 20,000. The income of 97 per cent of the farmers in the state had doubled.

Double-digit growth was achieved in the state and therefore patronage to the TD should also be doubled, he opined, adding that he worked like the family head of people.

Mr Naidu also said that 78.5 per cent of people were happy with government. In some constituencies, the satisfaction level was 84 per cent and once it reached 90 per cent, there would be no place for the opposition in the state, he pointed out.

In this context, he cited the example of Singapore where the same government ruled for 50 years which was why that country could achieve excellent progress. People would support a government which is efficient, Mr Naidu noted.

Observing that every household in the state had benefited under TD rule, he urged party cadres to ensure that they all supported the Telugu Desam.