Chandrababu Naidu assures protection of interests of the Backward Classes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2019, 1:57 am IST
He said technology will be added to the hereditary professions (Kulavruttulu) to get global marketing for their produce.
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that he will take responsibility for protecting the interests of the Backward Classes, which are a strong base for the Telugu Desam party.

Addressing the BC leaders who attended the proposed ‘Jayaho BC Sadassu’ preparatory meeting held at Praja Vedika on Thursday, the TD national president said that a BC residential schools will be set up in all constituencies.

 

He said technology will be added to the hereditary professions (Kulavruttulu) to get global marketing for their produce. He said all the 139 BC sections should be united for political and economic growth.

He said that the state government was committed to uplift the weaker sections.

The TD president said the state government would provide reservations to BCs in MSME parks to encourage them to develop as entrepreneurs. He said if necessary federations and corporations would be set up for BC sections.

Stating that BCs were the backbone of Telugu Desam, the CM said the party was committed to the welfare of BCs since its inception. He said that the state government had spent `40,000 crore towards BC welfare.

 The TD president said that leaders of 30 BC associations attended the meeting and submitted their representations. The state government would discuss their justifiable demands and take a decision during the Jayaho BC Sadassu scheduled to be at Rajahmundry on January 27.

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




