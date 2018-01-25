search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Khammam: Slipper falls on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's car

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2018, 3:13 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 4:12 am IST
Mr Pawan Kalyan addressed Jana Sena workers at Kothagudem and drove to Khammam.
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan raises a clenched fist during his rally in Khammam on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
Khammam: A man hurled a slipper at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at Tallada during his tour of Khammam district on Wednesday. The slipper landed on the bonnet of the vehicle carrying Mr Pawan Kalyan. The Jana Sena chief continued his road show.

Mr Pawan Kalyan addressed Jana Sena workers at Kothagudem and drove to Khammam. He stopped for a while at Julurpad, Enkoor and Tallada and greeted the people there. The footwear incident occurred when the convoy reached the Andhra Bank branch at Tallada. Police was unable to identify the person who threw the footwear.

 

Speaking to party activists at Khammam, Mr Pawan Kalyan said he would not indulge in vote bank politics and wanted to introduce a new political system. “I will not provoke anyone and I will not respond if somebody incites me”, he said, adding that he had entered politics to serve the youth. 

At Gopalapuram, a car in his convoy drove on the leg of sub-inspector Chiranjeevi of the Khammam Rural police station, who was controlling traffic. He suffered fractures to the leg. The actor said he was unable to call the SI and invited him to come to Hyderabad for treatment.

Tags: khammam district, pawan kalyan, jana sena chief
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Khammam




