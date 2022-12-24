  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation, Politics

Sanjeeva Reddy headed INTUC is official body: AICC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 24, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Intuc national president G. Sanjeeva Reddy with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has reiterated that it recognises the Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc) that is led by Dr. G. Sanjeeva Reddy as the party’s official body representing trade unions.

In a letter to Dr Sanjeeva Reddy, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said that upon receiving a report from a two-member committee comprising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh — which examined issues that emerged due to rivalry between certain factions of the trade union body and frictions within the organisation, the membership records and number of trade unions affiliated to each faction —the AICC had recognised the faction led by Dr Sanjeeva Reddy as the official body.

Venugopal noted that some unions were affiliated to another Intuc leader, C.S. Dubey. He said “It would be in the interest of the working class in the organised and unorganised sectors that both of you resolve your differences and work together to fight anti-working class forces, which are taking away their rights.”

Venugopal said that even party president Kharge had appealed to Dr Sanjeeva Reddy and Dubey to resolve their differences amicably and immediately withdraw all cases pending in various courts and conduct elections at the earliest.

The absence of follow-up action to the letter would be viewed seriously by AICC, he said.

Venugopal said that as suggested by the two-member committee, the Congress president had appointed a coordination committee with Tariq Anwar as convener and Harish Rawat, Udit Raj and MPs K. Muraleedharan and Rajmani Patel as members.

