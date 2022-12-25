Now Priyanka to start Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan

HYDERABAD: Former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao said that the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan,’ which will be launched by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on January 26 will strengthen the party cadre and boost equality.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Hanumantha Rao pointed out that the Bharat Jodo Yatra of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who had called for spreading love and affection, had received overwhelming response from all sections of the people and the response was worrying rivals.

He said the the previous government had allotted assigned land to SC, ST and BC community beneficiaries but the BRS government had forcibly taken it away. In the open market, each acre of land commanded `2 crore, he said. He said realtors who had built on the land should pay the ousted families `1 crore per acre.

Meanwhile, Khairatabad district Congress committee conducted a preparatory meeting on Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan, which was attended by Hanumantha Rao and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Khairatabad DCC president C. Rohin Reddy said that people had lost trust in BRS and BJP and are looking up to the Congress. He said that they will highlight the failures of the state and Union governments during Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan.