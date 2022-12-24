  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Jagan vows to turn Pulivendula into model town

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HOSKOTE NAGABHUSHANAM
Published Dec 24, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya to pay tributes to his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the latter's memorial. — DC Image
ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, laying foundation stones and inaugurating projects, said that the Pulivendula Assembly segment would be a model in development and promised to complete all works within three-and-a-half years.

The Chief Minister is on a three-day visit to the YSR district. Among the projects inaugurated was the YSR Terminal, one of the biggest RTC bus stands of the state, in Pulivendula town.

“It is the blessings of people of Puliuvendula and Lord to see Puliuvendula as a model segment in the state by taking up all pending works (for which) foundation stones were laid earlier,” he said, assuring that the works were expedited to complete pending works.

Addressing social media claims by TD over the pendency of works at the bus stand he inaugurated, Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the Opposition of “bad propaganda” and refuted the claims made by the TD.

The Chief Minister also slammed media outlets supporting TD for creating bad publicity about government welfare schemes.

“We are fighting with all these sections (who are) trying (to go) against the welfare schemes,” he said. 

Referring to himself as a “child of Pulivendula”, the Chief Minister called on the public to give the YSRC 175 seats in the next Assembly elections. He said that he has ensured corruption-free governance and that government initiatives were reaching doorsteps “from Pulivendula to Ichapuram”.

He said that irrigation in Kadapa would be given high priority, as well as drinking water projects, including lifts, towards Punganur and Palmaneru in Chittoor, to fill 43 tanks by December 2023.

