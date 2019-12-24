Nation Politics 24 Dec 2019 Reddy leaders unite ...
Nation, Politics

Reddy leaders unite to grab TPCC chief post

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Dec 24, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Senior Congress leader Hanumantha Rao also in fray.
V. Hanumantha Rao
Hyderabad: With leaders of the BC community including AICC secretary V. Hanumantha Rao demanding that the high command give the TPCC president’s post to their community, senior leaders from the Reddys in the party have begun to close ranks to grab the post. The Reddy leaders are likely to come on one platform to discuss this issue.

The Reddy community leaders are backing four leaders for the post: MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, A. Revanth Reddy, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and former minister K, Jana Reddy. TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Ranga Reddy DCC president T. Rammohan Reddy are playing a key role in the effort. Mr Narayana Reddy said that the meeting of senior leaders may take place after Christmas. Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Narayan Reddy said TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mr Jana Reddy, Mr Venkat Reddy, Mr Revanth Reddy, Mr Jeevan Reddy, and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy and other important leaders of the community will participate in the meeting. Mr Narayan Reddy said, “we are inviting important Reddy leaders of the Congress. There are differences among the Reddy leaders. Unless they come together by setting aside their differences, it will not be possible to strengthen the party.”

 

Asked about the TPCC president’s post, Mr Narayan Reddy said, “we are working in the interests of the party, our aim is to bring the Congress to power in Telangana state. Of course, there are some aspirants from the community for the post.”

Some Congress leaders feel that unless the Reddy leaders come together, other communities would not sail with the party.

A senior leader said leaders from the other communities in the party are united, with the exception of those from the Reddy community. This is influencing other communities over which the Reddy leaders hold sway. A Reddy leader said if it is not possible for the high command to give the post to someone from the community, they would prefer legislator Duddilla Sridhar Babu who is acceptable to all communities and not controversial.

...
Tags: tpcc president, v. hanumantha rao, t. rammohan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


