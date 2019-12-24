MK Stalin terms it an anti-CAA ‘war’

Chennai: “Idhu perani alla; Idhu porani. Indha por thodarum” (“This is not a rally, this is a war. This war will go on”), said DMK president M.K. Stalin at the massive rally he led here on Monday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which drew massive applause from the gathering that included various leaders and members of the DMK’s alliance parties and outfits. His rhetoric conveyed that it was not just a rally but a ‘war’ and it would continue (till the the Centre withdraws the Act).

Former Union minister P. Chidambaram, PCC president K.S. Alagiri, DK chief K. Veeramani, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and MDMK chief Vaiko accompanied the DMK chief as well as his son and youth wing secretary Udayanidhi, dressed in black to signify protest, in the rally. It goes to the credit of Stalin and his party lieutenants, as well as the allies present, that despite the massive gathering and the charged-up atmosphere — politically and emotionally — that the rally was peaceful.

The presence of policemen in large numbers, some of them in civvies and wielding the intimidating mobile cameras may have had some sobering effect on the environment. Also, drones were pressed into service by commissioner A.K. Viswanathan following a directive from the Madras High Court. But, even otherwise, sources said, Mr Stalin ensured discipline is maintained in the rally.

“Thalaivar (leader) had conveyed this concern to the alliance leaders also, though very subtly and politely”, said a source.

Mr Stalin said the protest sent a clear message to the Centre that the Tamils are opposing the law. “I thank the lakhs of peaceful protesters who joined us in Chennai today to show that #TNopposeCAA. This has sent a clear signal to the BJP and AIADMK governments that Tamils are against this law. We will continue voicing our dissent until the law is repealed,” he tweeted.