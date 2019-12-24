Nation Politics 24 Dec 2019 Jharkhand results a ...
Nation, Politics

Jharkhand results a good lesson for BJP: SA Sampath Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Dec 24, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2019, 2:12 am IST
After the BJP came to power for a second time at the Centre, Mr Kumar alleged, it was trying to destroy the Constitution.
K. Krishna Saagar Rao (Photo: ANI)
 K. Krishna Saagar Rao (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Mr S.A. Sampath Kumar, secretary, All India Congress Committee, and a poll observer in Jharkhand, said the results of the Jharkhand elections were a good lesson to the BJP’s anti-national policies.

After the BJP came to power for a second time at the Centre, Mr Kumar alleged, it was trying to destroy the Constitution. Due to the policies adopted by the saffron party, it has been defeated in five states so far. He said the BJP would not be in the political race in coming days anywhere in the country.

 

BJP state chief spokesperson K. Krishna Saagar Rao said that the Congress and JMM have succeeded in Jharkhand with a ‘local agenda’. Mr Rao said that the BJP’s defeat had nothing to do with the Ayodhya verdict or the CAA issue. Mr. Rao said that the Congress and JMM alliance had worked out, besides a anti-incumbency again-st the ruling party at the state-level. He said Congress has gradually lost its nationalist image while the BJP had provided effective governance for five years. Mr G. Balaraju, government whip, said that regional parties would come into power and rule the nation in the coming days.

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his party had entered Jharkhand for the first time in these elections.

“It was our first election. We will try harder to gain the trust of the people,” he said.

We established our party there not for elections only but to serve the people. In Bihar, we could not win any seats the first time, but we won a seat in the byelections,” Mr Owaisi said.

...
Tags: s.a. sampath kumar, k. krishna saagar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A senior GHMC official said the delay of HMRL in extending its operation till Falaknuma has forced them to go for the tram project.

Hyderabad: Tram for twin cities picks up momentum

Depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, idiopathic developmental intellectual disability, conduct disorders, and autism are the common problems in India.

Depression and anxiety tops mental disorders list in Telangana

Starting this week, commuters will be able to book tickets at 20 stations, including Nagole, Uppal, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Ameerpet, Durgam Cheruvu, Raidurg, JNTU, KPHB, Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar, among others.

Now, pre-book Hyderabad Metro tickets for 20 stations

Owaisi had appealed to the people to hoist the National Flag to convey their strong resentment at having to providing documentary evidence of their citizenship.

Tricolour comes up in Old City



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Hyderabad: 120 ULBs, 10 corporations to vote on January 22

The State Election Commission (SEC) will issue the notification on January 7. Candidates can file nominations between January 8 and 10. Scrutiny will be on January 11, candidates can appeal rejection of nominations on January 12.

BJP’s rout shocks party strategists

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Photo: PTI)

Top Cong leaders including Sonia, Rahul Gandhi sit on 'Satyagraha' at Rajghat

Top Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, participated in the 'Satyagraha'. (Photo: ANI)

Look at it as redemption of J&K on path of progress: Venkaiah Naidu on Article 370

Giving a push to the region's tourism, Naidu said that travel is a method of learning. (Photo: File)

Modi like God for non-Muslim refugees from Pak, Afghan, B'desh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Speaking at an event here, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that Modi has given a new lease of life to the non-Muslim refugees. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham