Jharkhand results a good lesson for BJP: SA Sampath Kumar

Hyderabad: Mr S.A. Sampath Kumar, secretary, All India Congress Committee, and a poll observer in Jharkhand, said the results of the Jharkhand elections were a good lesson to the BJP’s anti-national policies.

After the BJP came to power for a second time at the Centre, Mr Kumar alleged, it was trying to destroy the Constitution. Due to the policies adopted by the saffron party, it has been defeated in five states so far. He said the BJP would not be in the political race in coming days anywhere in the country.

BJP state chief spokesperson K. Krishna Saagar Rao said that the Congress and JMM have succeeded in Jharkhand with a ‘local agenda’. Mr Rao said that the BJP’s defeat had nothing to do with the Ayodhya verdict or the CAA issue. Mr. Rao said that the Congress and JMM alliance had worked out, besides a anti-incumbency again-st the ruling party at the state-level. He said Congress has gradually lost its nationalist image while the BJP had provided effective governance for five years. Mr G. Balaraju, government whip, said that regional parties would come into power and rule the nation in the coming days.

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his party had entered Jharkhand for the first time in these elections.

“It was our first election. We will try harder to gain the trust of the people,” he said.

We established our party there not for elections only but to serve the people. In Bihar, we could not win any seats the first time, but we won a seat in the byelections,” Mr Owaisi said.