Jagan Mohan Reddy refuses to support Centre on NRC in Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that his government was not supporting the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He gave this clarification while inaugurating development programmes including a steel factory in Kadapa district on Monday.

Addressing a public gathering at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), he said that the YSR Congress government was not opposing the Muslims.

“My friend Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha is assured that Muslims are safe as the government is not supporting the NRC. He has discussed this issue with me,” he said.

Three days back, hundreds of Muslims protested against the Citizens Amendment Act and the NRC and staged a dharna at the Deputy CM office here. Mr Amjad Basha had assured them that the government was not supporting the NRC.

Mr Reddy’s statement comes close on the heels of several other Chief Ministers, including those belonging to the BJP allies, refusing to support the NRC despite voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amend-ment) Bill.