Nation Politics 24 Dec 2019 Case filed against M ...
Nation, Politics

Case filed against MK Stalin, 8,000 others for holding rally against CAA

ANI
Published Dec 24, 2019, 5:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2019, 5:23 pm IST
The rally was held without police permission and saw the participation of senior leaders.
Thousands of people marched on the streets with DMK president MK Stalin and other opposition party leaders to protest against the CAA on Monday. (Photo: File)
 Thousands of people marched on the streets with DMK president MK Stalin and other opposition party leaders to protest against the CAA on Monday. (Photo: File)

Chennai: A case has been filed against 8,000 people including DMK president MK Stalin for holding a rally against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Chennai on Monday without police permission.

"Case filed against eight thousand people including DMK President MK Stalin (file pic) for holding a rally against Citizenship Amendment Act in Chennai yesterday, without Police permission," Chennai Police said on Tuesday.

 

Thousands of people marched on the streets with DMK president MK Stalin and other opposition party leaders to protest against the CAA on Monday.

A host of senior leaders of opposition parties including Congress, CPI, CPM, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) participated in the rally to register their protest against the new law.

The rally was held without police permission and saw the participation of senior leaders like P Chidambaram, Dhayanithi Maran, K Kanimozhi, Vaiko and several MPs and MLAs from opposition parties.

Apart from political leaders, activists, a large number of farmers and traders also walked peacefully.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements, deploying over 5,000 cops, riot control vehicles and took other measures to thwart any law and order problem. 

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mk stalin, caa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Thackeray gave the assurance to a delegation led by some MLAs from the Muslim community who called on him on Monday. (Photo: File)

No detention centres in Maharashtra, Muslims need not fear: Uddhav Thackeray

Yadav said earlier also there was a law for citizenship in India and it was not based on religion. (Photo: Twitter)

New citizenship law against Constitution as it is based on religion: Yogendra Yadav

On Friday, a massive fire ripped through the three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area. (Photo: PTI)

Relatives of man killed in Kirari fire allege foul play

The owner of a sanitary hardware shop, who was critical after being shot at by an assailant, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. (Photo: Representational)

Day after being shot at, Ghazaiabad shop owner succumbs to injuries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

New citizenship law against Constitution as it is based on religion: Yogendra Yadav

Yadav said earlier also there was a law for citizenship in India and it was not based on religion. (Photo: Twitter)

MK Stalin terms it an anti-CAA ‘war’

MK Stalin

Prafulla Kumar Mahanta stages sit-in protest

Prafulla Kumar Mahanta

Civic polls, minus GHMC, on January 22

The State Election Commission (SEC) will issue the notification on January 7. Candidates can file nominations between January 8 and 10. Scrutiny will be on January 11, candidates can appeal rejection of nominations on January 12.

BJP’s rout shocks party strategists

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham