search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

‘Why not?’ says Tej Pratap Yadav on assuming RJD leadership

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
Tej Pratap Yadav had a week ago declared that he would henceforth take an active interest in the party affairs.
Tej Pratap Tadav had been in prolonged state of reclusion after filing petition seeking divorce from his wife of 6 months as he has been miffed over refusal of his family to back his decision. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Tej Pratap Tadav had been in prolonged state of reclusion after filing petition seeking divorce from his wife of 6 months as he has been miffed over refusal of his family to back his decision. (Photo: File | PTI)

Patna: In a remark that could trigger fresh speculations about a rift within RJD national president Lalu Prasad’s family, his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday made it clear that he would not shy away from assuming the leadership of the party if given a chance.

Yadav was responding to queries from journalists at the RJD state headquarters in Patna, after beginning a daily 'Janta Durbar' programme. He had a week ago declared that he would henceforth take an active interest in the party affairs.

 

“Why not”, Yadav shot back when asked if he was ready to take over the reins of the party if the need arose. He also hastened to add, “The leadership vests with the people and I am here to serve them”.

The RJD MLA and former Bihar minister had been in a prolonged state of reclusion after filing a petition seeking divorce from his wife of six months as he has been miffed over the refusal of his family to back his decision.

He was last week allotted a bungalow by the Nitish Kumar government about a kilometer away from the residence of his mother Rabri Devi, where his father also used to live prior to his imprisonment in a fodder scam case, as he was reportedly reluctant to live with his family members.

After announcing the commencement of his daily 'Janta Durbar' programme at the party’s Veerchand Patel Marg office on Twitter, Prasad spent close to four hours inside the chamber that had been reserved for his father, sitting on his chair, listening to grievances of party supporters.

Responding to queries of journalists afterward, he said, "The Janta Durbar has been started at the party headquarters but I will be similarly holding such darbars at various places including at my assembly constituency Mahua. I do not wish to cause inconvenience to our supporters living away from Patna”.

There are speculations that the mercurial elder son of Lalu-Rabri has been feeling uneasy with the growing clout of younger but more savvy brother Tejashwi Yadav, who has emerged as the party’s de facto leader in the absence of their father.

Notably, after their simultaneous electoral debut in the 2015 assembly polls, Tej Pratap was awarded a cabinet berth but Tejashwi was appointed the deputy chief minister.

After the party lost power because of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s exit from the ruling alliance, Tejashwi was designated the leader of opposition in the state assembly. Also at the RJD’s national council held last year a resolution was unanimously passed in the presence of Lalu Prasad declaring Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate for the next assembly polls.

Tej Pratap Yadav has often remarked, drawing an analogy from the epic ‘Mahabharata’ that he saw his younger brother as Arjuna and himself as Lord Krishna. The remark has often been construed by opposition parties like the BJP as an expression of resentment against Lalu Prasad for favoring the younger son ignoring the claim of the elder one.

...
Tags: rjd, lalu prasad, tej pratap yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

Apple's Siri came close second with 74.6 percent accuracy in answering and 99.6 percent in understanding the queries. Amazon's Alexa stood third with 72.5 percent in accuracy and 99 percent in understanding.
 

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

Apple's support team has asked users to restart and update carrier settings. Some users have even tried hard resetting their iPhone and re-inserting the SIM card, but to no avail.
 

Earthlings represent many-layered character of human relationships

The works have a unique complexity of execution as they require a high degree of exactitude to achieve perfection.
 

Here’s how you can spread some Christmas cheer

The best gift that one can give is the gift of good health. (Photo: AP)
 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
 

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk’s privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bihar JD(U) MLA quits over administration’s ‘high-handedness’ against locals

Incidentally, Singh has been involved in a number of incidents in the past which have left his party red-faced. (Photo: vidhansabha.bihar.nic.in)

Sacked brother of O Panneerselvam, O Raja re-inducted into AIADMK

The ruling party had then welcomed the action, saying the leadership would not tolerate any indiscipline, irrespective of the person's status. (Photo: File)

‘Demon of corruption becoming strong in Odisha’: PM Modi

‘The demon of corruption has grown in chit fund, PC (percentage commission) culture... The truth of Odisha's development is not hidden. Farmers, women are raising their voice,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: File)

AAP claims office attacked by Youth Congress over Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna issue

‘It is a very heinous act. Such action could lead to a reaction. We will file an FIR against ransacking of our office by Youth Congress,’ said Gopal Rai, Convener of AAP’s Delhi unit. (Photo: PTI)

Like Kim Jong-un, Mamata kills those who speak against her: Giriraj Singh

BJP had planned to hold ‘Rath Yatra’ in West Bengal beginning from Cooch Behar district on Dec 6 and moving further to Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district on Dec 9 and Tarapith in Birbhum district on Dec 14. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham