Siddaramaiah: Berths for coalition dissenters after Lok Sabha polls

Hubballi: The head of Coalition’s Coordination Committee, Mr Siddaramaiah, said here on Sunday that another cabinet reshuffle will be taken up after the Lok Sabha elections next year. Addressing a press meet during a felicitation programme of newly elected legislator Anand Nyamagouda at Jamkhandi in Bagalkote district, he said that an opportunity will be given to other eligible and aspirant candidates at that time.

Terming the BJP a sinking ship, he said that none of the Congress legislators will join the saffron party. “The BJP is losing people’s trust. The triumph of Congress in three states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is a perfect example. The people will throw away the communal party from this country,” he said. On the cabinet expansion, the former chief minister said that in every party, there will be few leaders who will be unhappy after the cabinet expansion. “It is difficult for senior leaders to address the grievances of such leaders. Everyone is equally capable of handling portfolios,” he said. Reacting to the allegations of BTM Layout MLA and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, Mr Sidddaramaiah said that none of the leaders conspired to drop him from the cabinet and that it was the decision of the high command.

Addressing the media in Belagavi, he said that the dissatisfaction of several legislators, including B.C. Patil and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, will be addressed. He clarified that AICC president Rahul Gandhi will not contest from Karnataka in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Expressing confidence that the Congress will win more number of seats in the general elections, he said that the party is making all preparations to face the BJP. Terming the attempts being made by Mr Yeddyurappa to come to power as a dream, he said that the state BJP president has been spouting more lies about the collapse of the coalition government.