search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Siddaramaiah: Berths for coalition dissenters after Lok Sabha polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 2:38 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 2:38 am IST
Terming the BJP a sinking ship, he said that none of the Congress legislators will join the saffron party.
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah speaks at a felicitation function at Jamkhandi in Bagalkote district on Sunday
 Former chief minister Siddaramaiah speaks at a felicitation function at Jamkhandi in Bagalkote district on Sunday

Hubballi: The head of Coalition’s Coordination Committee, Mr Siddaramaiah, said here on Sunday that another cabinet reshuffle will be taken up after the Lok Sabha elections next year. Addressing a press meet during a felicitation programme of newly elected legislator Anand Nyamagouda at Jamkhandi in Bagalkote district, he said that an opportunity will be given to other eligible and aspirant candidates at that time. 

Terming the BJP a sinking ship, he said that none of the Congress legislators will join the saffron party. “The BJP is losing people’s trust. The triumph of Congress in three states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is a perfect example. The people will throw away the communal party from this country,” he said. On the cabinet expansion, the former chief minister said that in every party, there will be few leaders who will be unhappy after the cabinet expansion. “It is difficult for senior leaders to address the grievances of such leaders. Everyone is equally capable of handling portfolios,” he said. Reacting to the allegations of BTM Layout MLA and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, Mr Sidddaramaiah said that none of the leaders conspired to drop him from the cabinet and that it was the decision of the high command. 

 

Addressing the media in Belagavi, he said that the dissatisfaction of several legislators, including B.C. Patil and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, will be addressed. He clarified that AICC president Rahul Gandhi will not contest from Karnataka in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Expressing confidence that the Congress will win more number of seats in the general elections, he said that the party is making all preparations to face the BJP. Terming the attempts being made by Mr Yeddyurappa to come to power as a dream, he said that the state BJP president has been spouting more lies about the collapse of the coalition government.

...
Tags: siddaramaiah, lok sabha elections
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
 

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

Alexa has also chatted with users about sex acts. She gave a discourse on dog defecation. And this summer, a hack Amazon traced back to China may have exposed some customers’ data, according to five people familiar with the events.
 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP wins Jasdan bypoll; reaches three-figure mark in Gujarat Assembly

The by-election was necessitated after Kunvarji Bavaliya, who had won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2017, resigned from the party and also the assembly, and joined the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

8 Cong leaders sworn into Karnataka cabinet ahead of 2019 polls

The new inductees are Satish Jarkiholi, M B Patil, C S Shivalli, M T B Nagaraj, E Tukaram, P T Parameshwar Naik, Rahim Khan and R B Thimmapur, with seven of them hailing from north Karnataka. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM Modi should declare emergency: Shiv Sena

‘Instead of authorising ten central agencies to intercept information stored on any computer, Prime Minister Modi should just declare that there is an emergency in the country,’ Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said. (Photo: ANI)

Land theft of Gandhi family exposed: Ravi Shankar Prasad on National Herald verdict

‘The latest verdict from the Delhi Court has proved that Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their other family members have misused the public properties for decades,’ said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Rahul has turned from 'pappu' to 'gappu', says Naqvi

‘In my view, he has now turned to 'gappu' by telling lies to the public. He is all about a bunch of lies,’ said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham