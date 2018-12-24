search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

OPS' brother O Raja, sacked by AIADMK last week back after apology

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 6:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 7:11 pm IST
O Raja is being allowed to function as member after he expressed regret for his action in person and through letter.
The ruling party had then welcomed the action, saying the leadership would not tolerate any indiscipline, irrespective of the person's status. (Photo: File)
 The ruling party had then welcomed the action, saying the leadership would not tolerate any indiscipline, irrespective of the person's status. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's brother O Raja, who was sacked for "anti-party" activities last week, was on Monday re-inducted into the AIADMK after he expressed regret for his action, the party said.

Panneerselvam and Chief Minister K Palaniswami, the party's Joint Coordinator, announced the re-induction of Raja, the former panchayat body chief hailing from Theni district.

 

"O Raja, who was removed from the party, is being allowed to function as member from Monday onwards after he expressed regret for his action in person and through letter, and requested that he be inducted in the party," they said in a statement.

Raja was sacked from all posts and the AIADMK's primary membership by the two leaders on December 19 for "going against the party's policies and bringing disrepute to it". The ruling party had then welcomed the action, saying the leadership would not tolerate any indiscipline, irrespective of the person's status.

...
Tags: tamil nadu, deputy chief minister, o panneerselvam, o raja, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

Apple's Siri came close second with 74.6 percent accuracy in answering and 99.6 percent in understanding the queries. Amazon's Alexa stood third with 72.5 percent in accuracy and 99 percent in understanding.
 

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

Apple's support team has asked users to restart and update carrier settings. Some users have even tried hard resetting their iPhone and re-inserting the SIM card, but to no avail.
 

Earthlings represent many-layered character of human relationships

The works have a unique complexity of execution as they require a high degree of exactitude to achieve perfection.
 

Here’s how you can spread some Christmas cheer

The best gift that one can give is the gift of good health. (Photo: AP)
 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
 

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk’s privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress betrayed farmers of MP, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Rajasthan: Javadekar

‘It is in Congress' nature not to fulfil its promises,’ said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: File)

‘Why not?’ says Tej Pratap Yadav on assuming RJD leadership

Tej Pratap Tadav had been in prolonged state of reclusion after filing petition seeking divorce from his wife of 6 months as he has been miffed over refusal of his family to back his decision. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bihar JD(U) MLA quits over administration’s ‘high-handedness’ against locals

Incidentally, Singh has been involved in a number of incidents in the past which have left his party red-faced. (Photo: vidhansabha.bihar.nic.in)

‘Demon of corruption becoming strong in Odisha’: PM Modi

‘The demon of corruption has grown in chit fund, PC (percentage commission) culture... The truth of Odisha's development is not hidden. Farmers, women are raising their voice,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: File)

AAP claims office attacked by Youth Congress over Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna issue

‘It is a very heinous act. Such action could lead to a reaction. We will file an FIR against ransacking of our office by Youth Congress,’ said Gopal Rai, Convener of AAP’s Delhi unit. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham