search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao revives front bid, meets Naveen Patnaik

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 12:05 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 12:09 am IST
Mr Rao met his Odisha counterpart and BJD president Naveen Patnaik for 20 minutes after which they briefed the media.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is working towards forming a Federal Front, on Sunday said there was a dire need for unification of regional parties to provide an alternative to the Congress and the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections.

Mr Rao met his Odisha counterpart and BJD president Naveen Patnaik for 20 minutes after which they briefed the media. Mr Rao and Mr Patnaik said they would take their friendship further. He will next meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

 

Replying to a question with regard to the outcome of the talks, Mr Rao said, “It’s certain that the country needs a change. We are making our efforts. Nothing concrete has emerged so far. I think something will emerge.”

Stressing the need to bring about a qualitative change in national politics by uniting regional parties, Mr Rao said that the TRS was working towards that target.

Mr Rao said, “I can say certainly that there is a dire need for unification of regional parties in the country. We strongly believe that there has to be an alternative to the Congress and the BJP.”

Mr Patnaik said, “We are indeed regional parties. We discussed several things, including further friendship among like-minded parties.”

Reminding that the Congress was terming the TRS the B team of the BJP while BJP president Amit Shah alleged that the party was the B team of the Congress, Mr Rao said, “We don’t have any B team, we have our own team.”

Replying to a question if  the BJD and TRS would have an understanding for the 2019 polls, Mr Patnaik said, “For the Parliament elections, we have not thought that far.”

Mr Rao arrived at 6.05 pm at Naveen Niwas, the Odisha’s CM’s residence. The two Chief Ministers had a detailed discussion on national issues including the need for better friendship among the regional parties.

After the meeting with Mr Patnaik, Mr Rao left for the Trident Hotel where he will stay. He will visit Sun Temple at Konark and Jagannath temple at Puri with his family on Monday.

From Puri, Mr Rao will travel to Kolkata where he will offer prayers at Kali Matha temple and then meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. From Kolkata, he will fly to New Delhi on Tuesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BSP chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other political leaders.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, cm naveen patnaik
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

K Chandrasekhar Rao has narrow window for major tasks


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
 

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

Alexa has also chatted with users about sex acts. She gave a discourse on dog defecation. And this summer, a hack Amazon traced back to China may have exposed some customers’ data, according to five people familiar with the events.
 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP wins Jasdan bypoll; reaches three-figure mark in Gujarat Assembly

The by-election was necessitated after Kunvarji Bavaliya, who had won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2017, resigned from the party and also the assembly, and joined the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

8 Cong leaders sworn into Karnataka cabinet ahead of 2019 polls

The new inductees are Satish Jarkiholi, M B Patil, C S Shivalli, M T B Nagaraj, E Tukaram, P T Parameshwar Naik, Rahim Khan and R B Thimmapur, with seven of them hailing from north Karnataka. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM Modi should declare emergency: Shiv Sena

‘Instead of authorising ten central agencies to intercept information stored on any computer, Prime Minister Modi should just declare that there is an emergency in the country,’ Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said. (Photo: ANI)

Land theft of Gandhi family exposed: Ravi Shankar Prasad on National Herald verdict

‘The latest verdict from the Delhi Court has proved that Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their other family members have misused the public properties for decades,’ said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Rahul has turned from 'pappu' to 'gappu', says Naqvi

‘In my view, he has now turned to 'gappu' by telling lies to the public. He is all about a bunch of lies,’ said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham