Imran Khan should learn from our politics: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan should learn something from India’s inclusive politics.

Mr Khan in an address at Lahore on Sunday, referring to the comments of veteran Hindi actor Naseeruddin Shah, had said, “We will show the Modi government how to treat minorities...Even in India, people are saying that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens.”

Reacting to the comments, the MIM chief said on Twitter: “According to the Pakistani Constitution, only a Muslim is qualified to be President. India has seen multiple Presidents’ from oppressed communities. It is high time Khan Sahab learns something from us about inclusive politics and minority rights.”

On December 20, Shah in an interview expressed concern over the recent Bulandshahr riots which claimed two lives including police officer Subodh Kumar Singh, who was investigating the Akhlaq lynching case.