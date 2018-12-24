search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

I am upset over denial of Council chief’s post: SR Patil

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 3:02 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 3:02 am IST
Congress leader S.R. Patil claimed that it is a loss to the people of the region, party and the state government.
Congress leader S.R. Patil
 Congress leader S.R. Patil

Hubballi: Expressing his displeasure over not considering him for a ministerial berth, Congress leader S.R. Patil claimed that it is a loss to the people of the region, party and the state government. 

Sating that he never hankered after any position even after working as a loyal worker of the party for more than four decades, he said he will find out who was responsible for his missing the Legislative Council chairman’s post despite assurances from the head of the coordination committee, Mr Siddaramaiah. Upset over the decision to sideline him, he said that power is not always with one person in politics and expressed the hope that a good opportunity will come to him in the future. 

 

Maintaining that more ministerial berths to North Karnataka will help resolve injustice done to the region, he said such efforts will become fruitful only if important portfolios are allotted to these ministers. He opined that the representation in the cabinet should be qualitative, instead of quantitative, to redress the regional imbalance. Expressing satisfaction over giving representation to Bagalkote district by inducting MLC R.B. Timmapur into the cabinet, Mr Patil said that the government has taken the right decision by giving ministerial berth to the ‘Left’ community of Scheduled Caste. 

“I never approached any leader seeking a ministerial berth. But I am upset because I am sidelined for the post of Legislative Council chairman even after party leaders on their own assured me that I would get the post. But I am satisfied that the government has given priority to North Karnataka during Cabinet reshuffle. But prominent portfolios should be assigned to the ministers to ensure comprehensive growth of this backward region. I welcome that majority of the legislators inducted into the cabinet hail from AHINDA communities,” he told Deccan Chronicle. 

Claiming that denial of a proper position for him has caused resentment among his loyalists, he said that he is not aware that his loyalty to Mr Siddaramaiah and differences among top leaders cost him dearly. “Politics is always uncertain and it is like a wheel which keeps rotating. Therefore, power will not rest only in one person for a long time,” he said.

...
Tags: ahinda, s.r. patil
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
 

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

Alexa has also chatted with users about sex acts. She gave a discourse on dog defecation. And this summer, a hack Amazon traced back to China may have exposed some customers’ data, according to five people familiar with the events.
 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP wins Jasdan bypoll; reaches three-figure mark in Gujarat Assembly

The by-election was necessitated after Kunvarji Bavaliya, who had won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2017, resigned from the party and also the assembly, and joined the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

8 Cong leaders sworn into Karnataka cabinet ahead of 2019 polls

The new inductees are Satish Jarkiholi, M B Patil, C S Shivalli, M T B Nagaraj, E Tukaram, P T Parameshwar Naik, Rahim Khan and R B Thimmapur, with seven of them hailing from north Karnataka. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM Modi should declare emergency: Shiv Sena

‘Instead of authorising ten central agencies to intercept information stored on any computer, Prime Minister Modi should just declare that there is an emergency in the country,’ Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said. (Photo: ANI)

Land theft of Gandhi family exposed: Ravi Shankar Prasad on National Herald verdict

‘The latest verdict from the Delhi Court has proved that Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their other family members have misused the public properties for decades,’ said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Rahul has turned from 'pappu' to 'gappu', says Naqvi

‘In my view, he has now turned to 'gappu' by telling lies to the public. He is all about a bunch of lies,’ said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham