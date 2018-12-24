search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Demon of corruption becoming strong in Odisha’: PM Modi

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 5:47 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 5:58 pm IST
PM Modi also hit out at Odisha government for not adopting Centre's mega health scheme Ayushman Bharat.
'The demon of corruption has grown in chit fund, PC (percentage commission) culture... The truth of Odisha's development is not hidden. Farmers, women are raising their voice,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
 ‘The demon of corruption has grown in chit fund, PC (percentage commission) culture... The truth of Odisha's development is not hidden. Farmers, women are raising their voice,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: File)

Khurda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha, saying the "demon of corruption" in various sectors has become strong in the state.

PM Modi, who launched a slew of projects for the state and released a stamp and a coin to commemorate Odisha's 1817 Paika rebellion, was addressing a BJP rally in Khurda town.

 

The Prime Minister in an apparent jibe at the BJD government, asked, "Who is feeding the demon (of corruption)?"

"The demon of corruption has grown in chit fund, PC (percentage commission) culture... The truth of Odisha's development is not hidden. Farmers, women are raising their voice," he said.

He also hit out at the Odisha government for not adopting the Centre's mega health scheme Ayushman Bharat.

"People of the state are asking why they have been deprived of the benefits of the health scheme which is available in other states of the country," PM Modi said.

Polls in Odisha are due to be held along with the 2019 general elections.


Tags: odisha elections, pm modi, naveen patnaik, bjd, bjp
Location: India, Odisha




