BJP slams goud for CLP merger with TRSLP

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Council chairman Swamy Goud’s decision merge the Congress Legislative Party with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti Legislative Party has evoked criticism from even BJP leaders.

BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is encouraging the migration of other parties’ MLCs into their party, which is totally undemocratic. “It is nothing but insulting the public who have voted for these leaders. The people's mandate should always be respected. It is sad that Legislative Council chairman A. Swamy Goud is working under political pressure,” he said.

The BJP has also slammed Mr Chandrase-khar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for working towards establishing national level alliances against Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi.

Mr Dattatreya said the BJP had done and was still doing a lot for the development of Telangana state.

“The Telangana Rashtra Samiti leaders should stop making allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is committed to the development of the country. No matter how many Fronts are formed in the country, Mr Narendra Modi will win 300 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections,” he said.