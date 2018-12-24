search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP is more dangerous than Congress, says Chandrababu Naidu

ANI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 1:40 pm IST
The Chief Minister asserted that he will not stop until justice is done to the state of Andhra Pradesh.
Demanding special status for his state, Andhra Chandrababu Naidu held 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' (struggle for justice) protest against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, at Srikakulam town on Saturday. (Photo: File)
Amravati: TDP stitched an alliance with the Congress, as it assured to award special status to Andhra Pradesh, said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday.

According to media reports, Congress President Rahul Gandhi in September while addressing a gathering in Kurnool had assured that his party will confer special category status on Andhra Pradesh after it emerges victorious in next year's general elections.

 

Further accusing BJP of betraying Andhra Pradesh, Naidu here said that the "BJP is more dangerous than Congress. It's true that Congress caused loss to the state earlier. But they are ready to support AP in the matter of special status. BJP didn't implement the things in AP Reorganization Act and betrayed our state. Now BJP is more dangerous than Congress to the state," he said.

Demanding special status for his state, Andhra Chandrababu Naidu held "Dharma Porata Deeksha" (struggle for justice) protest against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, at Srikakulam town on Saturday.

While addressing a public meeting; the Chief Minister asserted that he will not stop until justice is done to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Furious with the BJP, Naidu accused it of betraying Andhra Pradesh. "Modi had sworn at the abode of Lord Balaji to build a capital for Andhra Pradesh, which would be greater than Delhi, to fulfil the promises of reorganization act, to give special package in the lines of Bundelkhand package. But he did not fulfil not even a single promise."

"He cheated by not giving special status to Andhra Pradesh, whereas the status is extended for 11 states'' he added.

He further cornered the Centre for ignoring his relentless endeavours to attain a special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Tags: tdp, congress, bjp, chandrababu naidu, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




