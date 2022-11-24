  
Shah to attend 400th b'day of Ahom leader
Nation, Politics

Shah to attend 400th b’day of Ahom leader

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 24, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Union home Minister Amit Shah. (Twitter/File)
 Union home Minister Amit Shah. (Twitter/File)

NEW DELHI: Union home Minister Amit Shah will be attending the plenary session to mark the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Ahom Kingdom commander Lachit Barphukan, who vanquished the Mughals in the 17th century. This event is being held here at Vigyan Bhawan.

The BJP-led Assam government has been observing the birth anniversary of the state’s iconic warrior outside the state in New Delhi for three days beginning on November 23. This event has been showcasing the Ahom dynasty, which is one of the longest reigning dynasties in India (1228- 1838) but little is known in the rest of the country.

Barphukon was born on November 24, 1622 and was known for the 1671 battle of Saraighat against Mughal forces.

Remembered for the Battle of Saraighat on the banks of the Brahmaputra in 1671, he had annihilated Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s Army.

...
Tags: amit shah, ahom kingdom commander lachit barphukan
Location: India, Delhi


